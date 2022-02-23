GOODWIN: Impeachment is 'the elephant in the room'

We are in week 7, legislative days 26-29. After this week we have two weeks left, legislative days 30-37.

Our last day (37) is March 10 with Veto Day on March 28. We are going extremely hard processing 551 bills for this session. We have what we call Crossover Day, Wednesday, February 23. This is the last day for us to hear House bills. It’s been known to cover the clock in the House chamber once it gets close to midnight, so we accomplish all bills, passed or failed, by the end of Crossover Day.

I think the 500-lb elephant in the room now is the pending impeachment proceeding for our Attorney General. I feel this process needs to come to closure. Its not fair to the Boever family. Joe Boever was the victim who died after being struck by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s vehicle. Nor is it fair to Jason Ravnsborg to keep this going on any longer.

So, how does this process go? First off, the House of Representatives does the impeachment proceedings. If Mr. Ravnsborg is impeached, the proceedings then go over to the Senate. There the Senate decides the sentencing, which could include removal from office.

So, where are we? The Speaker of the House has appointed a Select Committee on Impeachment. It consists of mostly attorneys and former law enforcement members in the House of Representatives. This committee has had hearings and is weighing through the thousands of pages of testimony and information from the Attorney General’s accident investigation file.

We passed House Resolution 7001 during Special Session. In this resolution, we directed the committee to redact any information that is not relevant or necessary in considering the results of the final report. Once done, this report/file will be released to the public.

In the meantime, we non-committee members of the Select Committee can go into our Legislative Research Council (LRC) office and look at the file. This is on a voluntary basis, and I haven’t a count of how many members have looked at the file.

Hopefully, soon the Select Committee will finalize their results giving the rest of the House body a recommendation as to impeach or not to impeach. I really, really would like this accomplished before Session is over on March 10th! We do have the option of making a motion from the floor for an impeachment vote. I hesitate to do this until the Select Committee has finished their work. However, like I said at the onset, this has gone on long enough.

Please keep Jason Ravnsborg and the Boever family in your prayers. We can only imagine the pain and anguish they are going through and will continue to go through for a very long time.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

