GOODWIN: Impeachment moves to the State Senate

At 11:04 a.m. MST, April 12, 2022, 36 of 70 lawmakers of the House of Representatives voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. This was the very first impeachment since statehood Nov. 2, 1889. Thirty-six was a simple majority of House members elected. We did have three House members excused but a simple majority is figured of the number of House members elected, not the number of House members present.

I was one of the 36 who voted in favor of impeachment, as was my district mate Trish Ladner. I also entered the floor debate as a proponent for impeachment. You can listen to my floor speech and the other floor speeches on the internet. Go to Youtube, then search “SD Legislature Special Session April 12, 2022.”

The issue now goes to the State Senate for the trial. South Dakota has no history of impeachment like some other states, so we don’t have rules set up for the proceeding. The Senate is currently working on the proposed rules via the Legislative Procedures Committee. On April 26 they will meet, and the full Senate will act on the committee’s work the same day. The Senate impeachment trial is scheduled for June 21 and 22, 2022. Per South Dakota’s Constitution, Ravnsborg is currently suspended from all duties related to his office. He may only return to his office if he is acquitted in the Senate. Suspended Attorney General Ravnsborg has made this comment. “The House of Representatives voted, and I respect the process, but I look forward to the Senate trial where I believe I will be vindicated.”

On the legal side, suspended AG Ravnsborg has already pled “no contest” to two misdemeanor charges: illegal lane change and operating a cell phone while driving. He plea-bargained a 3rd misdemeanor of reckless driving and that misdemeanor was dropped. He has already paid the $5,000 in fines and fees and has settled with the Boever family. The amount of the settlement is unknown at this time.

Currently, the Deputy Attorney General is filling in. If the Senate convicts and removes the suspended AG Ravnsborg from office, Governor Noem will appoint an Attorney General until this current term ends in January 2023.

The Attorney General is one of the Constitutional Officers. The Constitutional Officers include the Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, Secretary of State Steve Barnett, Treasurer Josh Haeder, Auditor Rich Sattgast, Commissioner of School and Public Lands Ryan Brunner, Public Utilities Commissioners Chris Nelson, Kristie Fiegen and Gary Hanson. All these Constitutional Officers serve a 4-year term except the Public Utilities Commissioners who serve a 6-year term. The Constitutional Officers are selected at each party’s convention which usually is held a few weeks after the Primary Election.

This year’s Republican Convention is June 23-25 in Watertown. The Republican delegates who are voted on in the June 7 Primary Election, will converge on Watertown to select the Republican Constitutional Officers. Only delegates may vote, and they must be there in person. In other words, no proxy or phone votes are allowed.

Once the Constitutional Officers are selected, they then are that party’s nominee for the November 8 General Election. The same process is true for the Democrat party. Here goes my famous line. Are you ready?

Clear as mud, right?

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

