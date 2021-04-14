GOODWIN: Improving Ellsworth makes an impact

One of the coolest things about being in the legislature is the impact you can make for your district and the state of South Dakota.
On Friday, we had the ground breaking ceremony for the Liberty Center located in Box Elder. So, what’s a Liberty Center? Well, it’s a gymnasium with a 1/8 mile indoor track, basketball courts, a weight room and all the trimmings.
It was requested by Ellsworth Air Force Base. The facility they’re using now is an old aircraft hangar. With the new B21 Raiders scheduled for Ellsworth, they are going to need to reclaim that hangar.
This is a $12.5 million expenditure. Funding is $6.3 by the Department of Defense, $3.2 million by the State Legislature, $2 million by Pennington County, and the remainder by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority.
Speaking of B21s, let’s re-cap the schedule to take place.
Our air force base is scheduled to receive two squadrons of the most capable aircraft ever known to man. The B21 Raider will replace the B1B Lancer bomber that is currently in use at the base. So, we are going from one squadron of B-1Bs to two squadrons of B-21 Raiders.
What is a squadron? Being a retired Army guy, I will try to figure this out. In the Army, it goes from individual soldier, private, to squad to platoon to company to battalion to brigade to division to corps to an army. There can be several armies. Gen. Patton was Commander of the 3rd Army in WWII.
So, in the Air Force a squadron is parallel to an Army brigade commanded by a colonel. Now the equipment and mission are totally different of course.
The exciting part is that Ellsworth is getting a tactical fighting squadron of 20 each B21 Raiders and a training squadron with an additional 20 each B21 Raiders. The Air Force is only fielding 100 B21s initially. The training squadron mission is to train every airman who works on that airframe in their specialty. In the Army we call it MOS, Military Occupation Specialty.
The B21 Raider will replace the B1Bs and the B2 Stealth bombers. The B21 will also be nuclear capable.
So, to recap, little old South Dakota is getting two squadrons of the most mission capable aircraft anywhere in the world. Pretty amazing!
To think that in 2005 the base was on the schedule to be closed down! So, how in the world did Ellsworth and South Dakota pull off such an amazing feat? First off, after the scare of being almost shut down, our U.S. congressional delegation, along with the then Ellsworth authority, committed to obtain what is now called the Powder River Training Range. This encompasses western South and North Dakotas along with eastern Wyoming and Montana. This aircraft training range is the biggest in the entire United States.
Credit also goes to the then Congresswomen Stephanie Herseth and Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune, Senator Tim Johnson and, more recently Senator Rounds and Congressman Dusty Johnson. All of our congressional delegates from 2005 to the present have performed above and beyond what could be expected. Also, Gov. Daugaard and Gov. Noem, with our State Legislature, have been lockstep behind Ellsworth’s ability to obtain both of these squadrons. This is truly a success story of untold magnitude!
Back to the Liberty Center which is part of the 110 acre Liberty Plaza. This is located off base across from the golf course as you’re driving north onto the base. It will be on the east side of the road. Some might remember the brick Air Force housing addition that used to be there. This will be open to the public and is going to be managed by the YMCA.
Hope to see you on the track in the near future!