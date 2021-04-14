GOODWIN: Improving Ellsworth makes an impact

So, in the Air Force a squadron is parallel to an Army brigade commanded by a colonel. Now the equipment and mission are totally different of course.

The exciting part is that Ellsworth is getting a tactical fighting squadron of 20 each B21 Raiders and a training squadron with an additional 20 each B21 Raiders. The Air Force is only fielding 100 B21s initially. The training squadron mission is to train every airman who works on that airframe in their specialty. In the Army we call it MOS, Military Occupation Specialty.

The B21 Raider will replace the B1Bs and the B2 Stealth bombers. The B21 will also be nuclear capable.

So, to recap, little old South Dakota is getting two squadrons of the most mission capable aircraft anywhere in the world. Pretty amazing!

To think that in 2005 the base was on the schedule to be closed down! So, how in the world did Ellsworth and South Dakota pull off such an amazing feat? First off, after the scare of being almost shut down, our U.S. congressional delegation, along with the then Ellsworth authority, committed to obtain what is now called the Powder River Training Range. This encompasses western South and North Dakotas along with eastern Wyoming and Montana. This aircraft training range is the biggest in the entire United States.