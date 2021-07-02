GOODWIN: Is it time to expand Governor's House program?

Still greener than green at our house; got two inches of rain the other night. We hope and pray this last moisture blast continues east across South Dakota.

I had the privilege to speak at the home dedication for Lacy Piazza of Hot Springs. This was a gratifying experience because Lacy got into a Governor’s House in conjunction with the Black Hills area Habitat for Humanity. As you probably know, the late great Gov. Janklow started the Governor’s House program. The Governor’s House program was created to get low-income families into affordable housing, while at the same time giving the prisoner at a minimum-security penitentiary a skill that they could use once they are released from prison. I was surprised and thankful that the Executive Director of South Dakota Housing Development Authority came from Pierre to the dedication. Yep, Lori Polak drove from Pierre for this great event and gave a short talk.

Also present was Hot Springs Mayor Bob Nelson, who also spoke. Thanks, Mayor! Scott Ergman from Rapid City is the Executive Director of the Black Hills Habitat for Humanity office. Another nice touch was all the local businesses who furnished the place with basic essentials all the way down to – yep – toilet paper.