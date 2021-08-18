GOODWIN: Is the firing line ready?

Is the firing line ready?
Ready on the left; ready on the right; the firing line is ready.
Commence firing.
Cease fire.
Cease fire.
Cease firing!
Are there any alibis?
I have one. Last week I was wrong about Sen. Rand Paul’s medical credentials. I stated that Sen. Paul was an optometrist.
This is incorrect. Sen. Paul is an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon. Boy! Did I blow that. No disrespect was meant to Sen. Paul on my behalf. My bad. I hope this clears it up.
My point that having natural immunity still stands. If you’ve ever had Covid, and get your antibodies checked, even if you have antibodies, they might not prevent the new Delta variant because it is a new pandemic. So, even if you have natural immunities, the vaccine is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and other variants as the virus mutates.
Did I ever mention that the virology lab in Wuhan, China should be shut down? (I’d prefer blown-up but that’s the military blood in me.) So, here’s my recommendation to Pres. Biden. Here’s your legacy speech: Mr. Xi Jinping, tear down (blow up) the virology lab in Wuhan, China. That has kind of a President Reagan ring to it, huh? And President Biden, it’s a non-partisan speech, as President Reagan was both a Democrat and a Republican.
Let’s switch subjects to something less controversial. How about Work Force Housing? We had our third Work Force Housing Need Interim Study at Southeast Technical College (Vo-Tech for you dinosaurs like me) on August 5. This college is in Sioux Falls. The evening prior, we had a bus tour that took us to a couple of mobile home parks in Sioux Falls. After looking at those, we then went to an Iseman manufactured homes dealership also located in Sioux Falls. I think you’re getting where I’m going with this. Yep, manufactured homes. Just like our Vo-Techs that are now called technical colleges, our old term “trailer houses” is now “manufactured homes.” The reason I’m going there is, if with our severe workforce housing need getting close to 10,000 homes, this is the fastest, most affordable way to make a dent in this shortage.
Now, to block out our “trailer house” thinking, these manufactured homes have come a long way. Two examples of the homes we saw: One was a single-wide 16x80 or 1280 square foot, 2 bath, 3-bedroom spacious design with vinyl siding and energy efficient thermal-pane double-hung windows with low-e glass and argon insulation. The walls were of 2x6 construction. The price of $106,000 included transportation to site with set-up and skirting. The second model house was a doublewide 30x76, 2280 square foot, 3-bedroom, 2 bath with the same energy efficiencies as the singlewide. The cost was $160,000 with transportation to site, set-up and skirting. I asked, if we wanted 50 of either of these homes, how long it would take to receive them and was told 90 days.
So, what now? The answer to this housing shortage might well be manufactured homes. Currently, there aren’t any manufactured home factories in South Dakota. Perhaps we could, as a state, partner with a company such as Iseman Homes to have a factory build these homes right here in South Dakota. A private-public partnership if you will.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative