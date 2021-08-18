GOODWIN: Is the firing line ready?

Let’s switch subjects to something less controversial. How about Work Force Housing? We had our third Work Force Housing Need Interim Study at Southeast Technical College (Vo-Tech for you dinosaurs like me) on August 5. This college is in Sioux Falls. The evening prior, we had a bus tour that took us to a couple of mobile home parks in Sioux Falls. After looking at those, we then went to an Iseman manufactured homes dealership also located in Sioux Falls. I think you’re getting where I’m going with this. Yep, manufactured homes. Just like our Vo-Techs that are now called technical colleges, our old term “trailer houses” is now “manufactured homes.” The reason I’m going there is, if with our severe workforce housing need getting close to 10,000 homes, this is the fastest, most affordable way to make a dent in this shortage.