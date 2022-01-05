GOODWIN: It is time for this year's session

This is my last writing before the 97th Legislative Session begins. Session starts on January 11, 2022. Man, now I have to remember to write 2022 instead of 2021. Our session this year goes 38 days. Our last day is March 10. We come home and then head back for what we call Veto Day which is on March 28. All bills have to be introduced by February 2.

Speaking of bills, let’s run through the procedure of how a bill becomes law. Basically, there are eight steps to how a bill becomes law.

1. A bill starts with an idea that usually from a constituent who contacts their State Senator or one of the two House members in each district. The legislator takes this idea and guides it through to final passage via the legislature.

2. First, the legislature takes the idea to our Legislative Research Council (LRC) to draft the bill into legal language.

3. The legislator then becomes the Prime Sponsor. If the legislator is a House member, it’s a House bill. If he or she is a Senator, the bill is a Senate bill. For example, HB-1237 is, of course, a House bill and SB-50 is a Senate bill.

4. Next, the bill is given its first reading in whatever chamber it’s starting in, House or Senate. First reading means the bill’s number and title are read aloud.

5. After that, the bill is assigned a committee. That committee chair schedules a hearing to take testimony on the bill. If the bill passes by majority vote, it is sent to the floor of that chamber.

6. Once the bill reaches the floor, it is debated and then voted on by the entire body. Remember, the House of Representatives has 70 members, two for each district, and the Senate has 35 members, one for each district. If the bill passes, it goes to the other body, where it goes through the same committee process.

7. If the bill passes both the House and Senate, it is sent to the Governor. If she signs it, the bill becomes law. If she doesn’t sign it, or in other words vetoes the bill, it is sent back to the legislature. At that point, we decide whether to override the veto or uphold her veto. If the legislators vote to override the veto, it then becomes law [if a two-thirds vote is achieved in each body; that being 47 in the House and 24 in the Senate].

8. The law then goes into effect on our state’s new year which starts on July 1st. I know we operate on a calendar of January 1 - December 31. The federal government’s calendar is October 1 - September 30, and our state’s is July 1 - June 30. If there is an emergency clause on the bill, it goes into effect immediately upon the Governor’s signature. An emergency clause also requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

Remember February 2 is the last day to introduce a bill. So, if you have a great idea to solve a problem at the state level, you have until then to get your legislator to guide it through this process.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

