GOODWIN: It's time to put an end to unemployment benefits

Since announcing that I am on the summer task force summer studies for both marijuana and work force housing, much has happened. Work force and housing for the workers is a monumental challenge for our state. That, coupled with increases in unemployment pay through Covid funds, has crippled business in getting enough workers to run their operation.

For the life of me, I can’t understand why there are unemployment offices when there are "Help Wanted" signs everywhere. We should close our unemployment offices. Chalk it up as a success of the times; thank the bureaucrats who have worked there. Give them dibs on any other state jobs that open up and actually decrease government!

Now that’s a novel idea. Wait a second. If the workers (I know I shouldn’t call them bureaucrats) who run the unemployment office can’t find a job, and that’s what they’ve been doing, what their entire existence has been (placing job candidates into jobs), well then there is not much hope for them, is there?

Seriously, let’s shut down our unemployment offices, as they are no longer needed, and while we are at it, let’s eliminate state unemployment, government unemployment benefits i.e. checks. Now we are getting someplace. If no one in our great state gets unemployment payments, I guess that would be incentive enough to go to work.