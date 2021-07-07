GOODWIN: Keystone hits the big time

I hope everyone had a great Independence Day celebrating the birth of this great country, The United States of America. Whoa. Almost puts chills down your back, doesn’t it?!
Last week was a week for the ages, almost epic! What happened? Well, on July 1st, Fox and Friends, the TV show, came to little ole Peggy’s Place, a cool little restaurant in Keystone, SD. I arrived at Peggy’s Place around 3:15 am and the spot lights were already set up outside of the restaurant. Lawrence Jones, one of the program’s stars, was standing in front, off camera, talking to the home studio in New York City. I thought, “Boy! This is bigtime now!”
Of course Keystone is one of the coolest of all little towns in the Black Hills. Where else does a town of 300 residents draw 3 million tourists through the main drag on their way to Mt. Rushmore?
The owners of Peggy’s Place, Peggy and Dan Janecek, were great hosts and couldn’t have been more accommodating. The broadcast started at 4 a.m. MST as the morning show is running on eastern time (6am EST) and went until 7 a.m. MST (9 a.m. EST). Starting at 4 a.m, Lawrence Jones worked the customers doing live segments throughout the 3-hour period. It was fascinating to watch!
At around 6:30 a.m. Gov. Noem dropped by. She came from the capitol in Pierre. As always, she looked great! She told me she had a sleepless night as she was helping out with her new granddaughter, Addison, who was born this past week. Anyway, the cameras came on and our governor was in front of the nation taking questions from Lawrence Jones.
The main question was, “Why aren’t we having fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year?” Gov. Noem explained that we had been doing fireworks at Mount Rushmore up until the Obama administration and then they were shut down. Once elected governor, she sought help from then President Trump and we went through all the protocol with the Forest Service and ultimately had the great Independence Day celebration last year! (Marcia and I had the opportunity to attend and it was spectacular!)
Gov. Noem did everything within her power to again have a fireworks display this year, but was shut down by the Biden administration. What isn’t talked about is that we went through the Forest Service protocol checklist again this year, only to have it disapproved after precedence was set last year! Grrrr
She even went so far as to invite the President and First Lady to attend. Reminds me of President Biden’s favorite phrase, “Come on man!” That, and that whispering like he’s telling a secret, into a microphone that’s live. It’s alarming to me.
The next question from Mr. Jones was about the South Dakota National Guard troops going to the border. This Gov. Noem explained with ease, stating that the governors from Texas and Arizona asked for law enforcement for security. She stated that because we have yet to have the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally; we need to keep our law enforcement officers in our state. She then tasked the Adjutant General of the state National Guard to ask for 50 volunteers to go to Texas for this security duty. Well, more than 50 of our finest, the citizen soldiers of our National Guard, volunteered! Remember, everyone in the National Guard is a volunteer, and these soldiers volunteered again, so they are double volunteers. Thank God for such great Americans.
It’s been reported that a private donor volunteered (man are we using that word a lot!) from Tennessee to pay the cost of sending our National Guard troops to Texas. I’ve gotten several emails saying because of this donor, our guard troops are now mercenaries. STOP!! Any citizen of this great country can give money to our state or national treasury. In fact, with the federal treasury being 27 trillion dollars in debt and rising, this should be looked at with praise, not as some anti-military movement.
A couple of tidbits. On July 1st, IM-26 went into effect, but the state has 120 days, or until Nov. 1st, to get the rules established. Our state website is set up to keep us abreast of the rules development. The web address is: medcannabis.sd.gov.
My youngest son, David, returned home from Africa after almost a year-long deployment with the National Guard on Thursday, July 1st. Yep, I left Peggy’s Place at 7am and made it to Sioux Falls for the deactivation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. It is great having him back. His second daughter was born while he was gone, on Nov. 11, 2020. At David’s ceremony she had on a t-shirt that read, “Welcome home Daddy. I’ve waited my whole life to meet you.” Now if that doesn’t make you about cry, nothing will.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative