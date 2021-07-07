GOODWIN: Keystone hits the big time

The main question was, “Why aren’t we having fireworks at Mount Rushmore this year?” Gov. Noem explained that we had been doing fireworks at Mount Rushmore up until the Obama administration and then they were shut down. Once elected governor, she sought help from then President Trump and we went through all the protocol with the Forest Service and ultimately had the great Independence Day celebration last year! (Marcia and I had the opportunity to attend and it was spectacular!)

Gov. Noem did everything within her power to again have a fireworks display this year, but was shut down by the Biden administration. What isn’t talked about is that we went through the Forest Service protocol checklist again this year, only to have it disapproved after precedence was set last year! Grrrr

She even went so far as to invite the President and First Lady to attend. Reminds me of President Biden’s favorite phrase, “Come on man!” That, and that whispering like he’s telling a secret, into a microphone that’s live. It’s alarming to me.