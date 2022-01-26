GOODWIN: Letting the legislative process work itself out

Well, what should we talk about? How about House Bill 1048? Trust me, I’ll have this bill number in my head for a long, long time!

What’s it about? Game, Fish, and Parks have asked for a $10 million appropriation to build 175 new campsites in Custer State Park.

I was quoted last week in the Rapid City Journal as saying that I’d like to look for some common ground where all sides would be happy. The reason for that sound bite was that I thought we should let the legislative process work itself out. To say I was opposed to this bill before it even came to committee, I think, is irresponsible. So, let’s just go through all the checks and balances that HB1048 needs to go through before it would get through committee.

First, the agency, GF&P, needs to take it to the committee to which this bill has been assigned. In this case it is the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. Here the proponent’s testimony will be heard from the Secretary of Game, Fish, and Parks and any others who wish to speak in favor of the bill.

Next, opponents’ testimony. Here it is all who assemble in Pierre and those who are hooked in via internet testify against the bill. You can call in to the Legislative Research Council (LRC) to get hooked up for remote testimony. The phone number is 605-773-3251.

Next, there are committee questions where members of the committee can ask questions of any of the opponents or proponents who testified. After that portion of the hearing is over, it comes time for committee discussion and/or action. Here members of the committee can discuss among committee members about the bill, add an amendment, or move the bill in whatever direction they wish it to go.

If a member moves to send the bill to the 41st day, that is legislative speak to kill the bill because by state law we can only meet for a maximum of 40 days. (This year we have a 37-day session plus one for Veto Day 2 weeks after session is over.)

My point here is that before I say I’m not voting for a bill, I would like to hear the proponent and opponent comments. Make sense?

I would also like to add that the reason I think there is so much opposition to this bill is because the Superintendent of Custer State Park, Matt Snyder, along with Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks, Kevin Robbling and their staffs have done such an outstanding job of maintaining Custer State Park that it truly is the crown jewel, not only of South Dakota but also the entire nation.

So, where do I stand? I am willing to listen to the hearing before Ag and Natural Resources, of which I am a committee member. After all that process, I will listen to the more than one thousand emails I have received and then vote. My position is to represent the citizens of my district and with 1,000 vote no emails and one vote yes email, I will vote to present my constituents with a no vote.

There is a chance of tabling the bill, which then cancels any further discussion. Then the bill is voted as to table it or not. If the bill is brought back off the table, say like next year, it goes through this process all over again.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

