GOODWIN: Medical marijuana rules are still being determined

So, what happens if one of the medical marijuana customers is stopped by law enforcement on their way home?

Good question.

There have been a few different readings on this. The last one that I heard was that the Highway Patrol wasn’t going to arrest the driver if they possessed three ounces or less. How much is three ounces is not clear to me. Three cigarettes/joints? Three vials? How many buds equal less than three ounces? Once the medicinal marijuana-using patient gets home, he’s legal to use the product in his home.

I asked a couple of questions at this station.

One was, “Do you have to be a tribal member to purchase products?” The answer was “no”. As long as they had a letter from their doctor, they could purchase products. I then asked, “What about people from Minnesota?” as Flandreau is close to the South Dakota/Minnesota border. The answer was that Minnesota has reciprocity, meaning they can purchase there as well. So, I then asked, “What states have reciprocity?” After much discussion, they thought all states did. Now, keep in mind that in most other states medicinal marijuana is already legal, so, not a big deal.