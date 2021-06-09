GOODWIN: New veterans' cemetery is a jewel

! I wanted to report back to you about the dedication of South Dakota’s first and only state veterans’ cemetery. Yep, Marcia and I had the distinct honor and privilege to attend the dedication on Memorial Day.

How did this happen? What is the back story? Well, in our great state, we do have a national cemetery located next to I-90 just before arriving in Sturgis, going north from Rapid City. This cemetery is a pristine resting place with the sacred ground of our fallen heroes.

It is almost eerie to walk on the immaculate green grass dotted with the white, marble grave markers, all the same size and shape, all depicting the branch of service with each veteran’s name and rank. You see, amongst us veterans, rank is unimportant once we are discharged. We are all the same, brothers and sisters in arms, having all served our great nation. Thus, we all have the exact same white, marble gravestones.

The significance of an additional veterans’ cemetery is that now we have two final resting places for our veterans. This will slow down the fill of our national cemetery and give families of our east river veterans a much closer resting place.