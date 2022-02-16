GOODWIN: Now in favor of Article V, Convention of States

We have five weeks down, four more to go. We have 339 House bills introduced and 212 Senate bills for a total of 551 bills this session.

One resolution that comes before the legislature each year is the Convention of States, Article V resolution. What I’m talking about is in Article V of our Constitution. Here it gives the states the option of calling a Convention of States. A group of patriots flood the Capitol each year lobbying to get their resolution calling for a convention of states passed. Opponents to this measure include the John Birch Society along with several legislators who have opposed it in the past.

It has scared the heck out of a lot of us having three delegates from South Dakota going to D.C. or some yet to be determined location to open and rewrite a portion of our Constitution. Last year’s Session, I spoke against having Convention of States (COS) when it came before the House State Affairs Committee of which I am a member. After the committee vote, (It was defeated 7 to 6.), I visited with the proponents of COS and expressed that if the Biden administration continues the irresponsible spending spree, I might reconsider my opposition to having a COS.

As most of us realize, our Federal Government has continued this reckless, out of control spending, dishing out millions of dollars to the states. Once we receive these funds, there is no mechanism to send it back and if we could, it would just go to another state and not go to reducing the national debt.

Speaking of national debt, it is at $30 trillion and rising. What makes this even more astounding is that it is borrowed money, much of it from our adversary Communist China.

So this year I researched again, did a lot of soul searching and decided we must do something. I feel this country is on the brink of bankruptcy with no end in sight. I decided I was going to go all in and support COS.

This year, like the past five years, I’ve been in Pierre when the COS patriots come in force. I did my research and voted in favor of COS. I gave the “do pass” motion in the State Affairs Committee and spoke to why we should pass COS. It passed this time 7 to 6 and went to the floor for a floor vote. I again spoke during the floor debate in favor of having a COS.

I also mentioned that the opponent’s solution to not have a COS was to add amendments to the Constitution. Right now, we have 27 amendments to our Constitution. They argue we could add a 28th Amendment for term limits of our Congressmen and Senators and perhaps a 29th Amendment calling for a balanced federal budget.

In my floor speech, I mentioned that and said that I was in favor of that also. What I’m not in favor of is standing by and watching this great nation go bankrupt.

To call a Convention of States, it takes 34 states to sign on. Currently, there are 17. Once the convention is held, it takes 38 states to ratify whatever measures were passed at the convention. This, I feel, is a good safeguard should the convention pass something absurd like striking the 2nd Amendment (the Right to Bear Arms) or give the large population states 3 senators and small population states one senator. If any crazy stuff like that came out of the COS, it would take 38 states to ratify or in other words, agree with these drastic constitutional changes. My thoughts here are that there are way more small states than large states, population wise, so that no way could it be ratified.

We are living in unprecedented, scary times and we must do something.

The House passed the Convention of States Resolution for the first time, 39 yeas to 30 nays with 1 absentee. Now it is up to the Senate to do their part.

To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.

