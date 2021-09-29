GOODWIN: Problems with the state's marijuana elections

Last week we ended with the problems with constitutional amendments. Because, like Amendment A, they put the changes in the state constitution, if changes need to be made, they can only be made in future constitutional amendments during future elections. In our state, that would be every two years.
One more time I’m going to express that I feel the last time (Nov. 2020), having medical marijuana on the ballot twice was just plain wrong. Here it goes again. If you voted in the November 2020 election, you could have voted for or against medical marijuana two times. Once in IM-26 and again when it was wrapped with recreational marijuana and hemp in Constitutional Amendment A. Now, how in the world can something like that occur?
Also, it was wrong that IM-26 had about 95 sections to it with font so small you needed a magnifying glass to read it in the voting booth. We did pass legislation last session making font size larger, the size of newspaper print, so at least we can read the measures we’re voting on.
Also, going back to Constitutional Amendment A, hemp was on the ballot even though we made growing hemp legal the session before the 2020 general election. To recap: how could medical marijuana be on the ballot twice and how could hemp be on the ballot when it was already legal in South Dakota?
I brought this up several times before the past General Election in November 2020. It seemed to me the Secretary of State pointed at the Attorney General who pointed at the Secretary of State and everyone essentially just yawned. This is very important because we are implementing IM-26 and honoring what the electorate voted for.
I am very concerned about the Flandreau Indian Reservation selling medical marijuana starting July 1, 2021 and areas outside of the reservation waiting for the state rules to be implemented this month. It’s only a matter of time until the other eight Indian Reservations follow Flandreau’s Santee Sioux Tribe and do their own thing, regardless of the implemented state rules. Today you can go to the dispensary at the Flandreau Indian Reservation and purchase medical marijuana. All you need is a letter from your doctor stating that it will help some ailment from which you are suffering. Remember, a doctor can’t tell if you are in pain. If you say you have neck or back pain, he or she cannot say you don’t.
At the Flandreau dispensary you don’t have to be a tribal member to purchase medical marijuana, and all residents of other states have reciprocity. If anyone disputes my claim, that’s exactly what I was told during my site visit on July 6, 2021. So, by implementing medical marijuana, are we legalizing recreational marijuana as well?
Changing subjects, the members of our body, the House of Representatives, have given the nod with the needed two-thirds vote (47) to go forward with impeachment proceedings of our Attorney General. When we go to Pierre for our already scheduled Special Session on redistricting on November 8, we will also discuss impeachment. Obviously, much more to come.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative