GOODWIN: Problems with the state's marijuana elections

Last week we ended with the problems with constitutional amendments. Because, like Amendment A, they put the changes in the state constitution, if changes need to be made, they can only be made in future constitutional amendments during future elections. In our state, that would be every two years.

One more time I’m going to express that I feel the last time (Nov. 2020), having medical marijuana on the ballot twice was just plain wrong. Here it goes again. If you voted in the November 2020 election, you could have voted for or against medical marijuana two times. Once in IM-26 and again when it was wrapped with recreational marijuana and hemp in Constitutional Amendment A. Now, how in the world can something like that occur?

Also, it was wrong that IM-26 had about 95 sections to it with font so small you needed a magnifying glass to read it in the voting booth. We did pass legislation last session making font size larger, the size of newspaper print, so at least we can read the measures we’re voting on.

Also, going back to Constitutional Amendment A, hemp was on the ballot even though we made growing hemp legal the session before the 2020 general election. To recap: how could medical marijuana be on the ballot twice and how could hemp be on the ballot when it was already legal in South Dakota?