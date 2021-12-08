GOODWIN: Ready for the Army-Navy game

‘Tis the Christmas season which is a great time of the year celebrating the birth of the Christ child. I’m not trying to take anything away from that, but before Christmas is here, there are some great college football games!!

I had the distinct pleasure of taking my oldest grandchild, Rachel, to the Wisconsin Badgers versus Minnesota Gophers game in the twin cities two Saturdays ago. Rachel is a twin and attends the University of Wisconsin. This fall she really got into Badger football home games. Who wouldn’t with 85,000 screaming fans? Their last game of the regular season was in the Gophers’ Stadium, so we went, along with little sister Leah. I’ve been to SDSU Jackrabbit games and five or six Nebraska games back when Big Red was a powerhouse. This Badger/Gopher game was over the top with excitement, passion, and just great college football.

The Badgers were heavy favorites but got behind and eventually lost to the mighty Gophers. We sat in the visitor section since Rachel is a Badger, and even though the Badgers lost, had the time of our lives. I was also impressed with how polite and courteous the Minnesota fans were. We all walked and visited on the way back to our vehicles. It was just one of those great experiences in life.

Speaking of greatness, did you hear that our Governor Noem was selected by the American Legislative Exchange Council as the best Governor in the nation? Way to go, Governor Noem! Man, it doesn’t get any better than that! Now, this award is only possible because of the greatness of the citizens of South Dakota. We never locked down or gave up; just all worked as hard as ever during one of the most trying times, vaccine, or no vaccine. We didn’t give up and consequently South Dakota has the strongest economy in America. Yep! I guess that does qualify Governor Noem as the best governor.

Boy! Did I ever digress from college football? I left out the game of the year. Anyone who knows me knows what I’m going to say next. The 122nd Army vs Navy game this Saturday, December 11, 1 p.m. MST. The Navy sets a uniform matchup with Army by showcasing fighter jet uniforms, but their helmets are jaw dropping. The right side of the helmet has a U.S. Military National insignia called the Roundel. The Roundel is on both shoulders as well. On the right side of Navy’s helmets is a depiction on an actual F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter Jet with the theme “Fly Navy.” The Army Black Knights aren’t taking this standing still, as they will be wearing a newly released Special Forces uniform from the 5th Special Forces Group. You’ll have to watch the game to see these new uniforms. But, just like a flashy Labrador Retriever, the big question always is, “Can that dog hunt?” I guarantee the Army can hunt and predict another Black Knight victory over the Midshipmen.

Remember to tune in early to see the combined Army Navy Choir sing the National Anthem as you’ve never heard it sung and at the end of the game, stay tuned as each academy sings its school song. The school singing last is the winner. Go Army! Beat Navy!

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0