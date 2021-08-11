GOODWIN: Rethinking the COVID-19 vaccine

The new Delta variant is actually a new pandemic, so even if you had natural immunity like Marcia did, the shot was necessary to protect her from the Delta variant and other variants as the virus mutates. We were both given the Moderna vaccine which, along with the Pfizer vaccine, were recommended by a physician. It’s a two-step vaccine with a second shot, or booster, given 30 days later. September 6 for us.

The after-effects of the shot were different for us. Marcia was pretty sick, ached all over and very tired. Me, just a slight headache and unusually tired.

Now this is by no means a scientific recommendation. I’m just saying what we did.

As far as making folks get the vaccine? I do not believe in vaccine passports, mandatory vaccination, or any type of shutdowns.

Our Gov. Noem feels the same way.

The one big question that keeps being asked of me is, “Do employers have the right to make a person get vaccinated as a condition of employment?” Thinking out loud here, I believe an employer in private sector business has rights as well. Therefore, if he/she owns their business, and they decide that for you to work there, they want you vaccinated, I believe that they are within their right to do so.