GOODWIN: Rethinking the COVID-19 vaccine

Let’s talk Covid-19. I know what you’re thinking: you’re so sick of Covid on the news every day you could just scream! Me too. Marcia and I decided to get vaccinated on Friday, August 6.
We both had Covid in December 2020; hers much worse than mine, although I couldn’t smell for about 3 months. Her sense of smell didn’t leave her.
I need to walk back my thinking that if you had Covid, you automatically had sufficient antibodies and therefore didn’t need to be vaccinated. Sen. Rand Paul called this natural immunity. Here’s what I’ve learned since taking that stand.
No disrespect to Sen. Paul, who also is labeled a doctor, so I assumed he was a medical doctor. Not so. He is an optometrist, an eye doctor. Nothing wrong with that, but he’s not taking care of sick and critical patients, nor has any experience doing that. Of course, once elected to the U. S. Senate, he gave up his practice.
First, before we got our vaccination, we had our antibodies checked. To do that, we were charged $25 each. The actual vaccine is advertised as free. Of course, nothing is free, and they did take our insurance information. I have not found out what the Covid vaccine costs. If anyone knows, please drop me an email.
Our antibody check was done in about 15 minutes. I had no, or zero, antibodies. Marcia did have antibodies. We had Covid at the same time, but maybe because hers was much worse than mine, antibodies were still with her? Just my hunch.
The new Delta variant is actually a new pandemic, so even if you had natural immunity like Marcia did, the shot was necessary to protect her from the Delta variant and other variants as the virus mutates. We were both given the Moderna vaccine which, along with the Pfizer vaccine, were recommended by a physician. It’s a two-step vaccine with a second shot, or booster, given 30 days later. September 6 for us.
The after-effects of the shot were different for us. Marcia was pretty sick, ached all over and very tired. Me, just a slight headache and unusually tired.
Now this is by no means a scientific recommendation. I’m just saying what we did.
As far as making folks get the vaccine? I do not believe in vaccine passports, mandatory vaccination, or any type of shutdowns.
Our Gov. Noem feels the same way.
The one big question that keeps being asked of me is, “Do employers have the right to make a person get vaccinated as a condition of employment?” Thinking out loud here, I believe an employer in private sector business has rights as well. Therefore, if he/she owns their business, and they decide that for you to work there, they want you vaccinated, I believe that they are within their right to do so.
The employee, on the other hand, does not have to get vaccinated, as they can choose not to work there. If you drastically disagree with me, shoot me an email. I read every one and will reply to you.
Tidbits:
It now looks like our State Supreme Court might take a lot longer than they already have in making a ruling on Amendment A (constitutional or not).
A trial date of August 26th is announced for our Attorney General. Depending on the outcome of the trial, the House of Representatives will decide if we are going ahead with an impeachment or not.
If the House doesn’t proceed with impeachment, Ravnsborg will have to seek re-election, as this is the end of his 4-year term. The way that works, he would announce that he is running for re-election at the next Republican convention.
Ravnsborg is a Republican. He would have to be selected to be the Republican candidate in the General Election in November. This convention is going to be held in Watertown two weeks after the Primary Election on June 7, 2022. Also noteworthy is that our previous Attorney General, Marty Jackley, has announced his candidacy for his old job. I have no idea if Ravnsborg is planning on running for re-election.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative