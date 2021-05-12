GOODWIN: Shells, oil and unemployment... Where is the outrage?

I’m scared. Here are some of the reasons why.
Hunting and target shooting ammo shortages leave shelves still bare at all the sporting goods stores. Are we going to be able to have a pheasant hunting season? The season is scheduled now. Where do we purchase our shotgun shells?
Where’s the outrage?
My 2016 pickup went over 200,000 miles, so we decided to shop around and buy a new one. Have you gone to new car lots lately? There is very little inventory. I did some checking and found out that there is a computer chip for a semi-conductor on new vehicles. This is particularly true for new pickups. They are rolling off the assembly lines but then lined up waiting for these computer chips. Digging a little deeper, to complicate this shortage, there was a fire in the plant in Renesas, Japan which is located northeast of Tokyo. This plant produces over two-thirds of all these chips. A mysterious fire, eh?
Where is the outrage?
Next, I see the largest pipeline transport of oil/fuel had a cyberattack this past weekend disrupting operations. This pipeline went from Houston, TX to Linden, New Jersey. Experts say that will add another 10 cents a gallon to gas, which has already climbed over $1 a gallon since the November 2020 election.
Where is the outrage?
Speaking of pipelines, our Keystone XL pipeline is still shut down by presidential executive order! Shovel-ready jobs, logistics setup, pipes pre-positioned, man camps set up and then the project is stopped!
Where is the outrage?
Oh! We were energy independent; didn’t need to buy a drop of oil from any country, and now we’re starting to buy oil from Russia and Saudi Arabia?
Where is the outrage?
To add further insult to the injury of our economy, the forest service cuts back on logging permits. In our case, shutting down Hill City’s sawmill. Its last day is June 21, 2021. One hundred twenty jobs lost plus the loggers that went into the forest and harvested the timber. That’s another 100 jobs. So now, a 4x8 sheet of plywood is around $98.
Where is the outrage?
I was talking with a builder who estimates that this adds another $25,000 in building material expenses to the average single-family home.
Where is the outrage?
As long as I’m on a roll – venting – it irritated me that we subbed out our legal representation when we went before the South Dakota Supreme Court regarding whether Amendment A was constitutional. Yep, our Attorney General was AWOL (just my opinion) and we hired a Sioux Falls law firm to do his job. So, then we taxpayers pay for the law firm while our Attorney General and his squad of attorneys still collect their government checks.
Where is the outrage?
I’m also scared because a Rapid City realtor told me that there are 29 homes for sale in Rapid City with 450 realtors. I don’t know if it is appropriate to say, “Where is the outrage?”, but I do remember 1980 when virtually every realtor went out of business because home loan interest rates were 17-20%. Now interest rates are at an all-time low and there are not enough homes for sale. Kind of scary to me at least.
I did propose in last week’s article the closing of Job Service. I feel the private sector could pick up this service at no cost to us taxpayers. I also mentioned we need to cut off all unemployment checks. We need to stop paying people not to work!
I’m sticking to my guns; let the private sector pick up the Job Service mission at no cost to taxpayers and freeze all unemployment checks.
Yepper! That’s my stance.