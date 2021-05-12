GOODWIN: Shells, oil and unemployment... Where is the outrage?

Hunting and target shooting ammo shortages leave shelves still bare at all the sporting goods stores. Are we going to be able to have a pheasant hunting season? The season is scheduled now. Where do we purchase our shotgun shells?

My 2016 pickup went over 200,000 miles, so we decided to shop around and buy a new one. Have you gone to new car lots lately? There is very little inventory. I did some checking and found out that there is a computer chip for a semi-conductor on new vehicles. This is particularly true for new pickups. They are rolling off the assembly lines but then lined up waiting for these computer chips. Digging a little deeper, to complicate this shortage, there was a fire in the plant in Renesas, Japan which is located northeast of Tokyo. This plant produces over two-thirds of all these chips. A mysterious fire, eh?