GOODWIN: Some answers and more questions

We’re going into the dog days of summer. This and 90 plus every day is hard on all of us. At least up in the hills it cools off every night and we don’t have the humidity like east river.
Of course, east river needs that humidity to grow corn and soybeans. I had to make a trip to east river and was amazed at how good the corn and soybean crops looked. Praise the Lord!
Two questions that I keep getting asked are, No. 1 What ever happened to Amendment A that was on the ballot November 3, 2020? And No. 2 What happened to our Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg?
Let’s mix it up and take question two first, shall we? I think everyone remembers the incident. I can’t imagine the stress on Jason Ravnsborg, and that’s why I wrote asking him to do the honorable thing and resign. I still believe that is what is best for the citizens of this great state. Also, even more noteworthy is the incredible pain and anguish the family and friends of Joe Boever, the victim, are going through. Our thoughts and prayers go out to ALL involved!
Having said that, the legislature is waiting for the results of his trial, scheduled supposedly in August this year. Pretty darn soon! Our attorney general is charged with illegal vehicle lane change, distracted driving, and careless driving. All 3 are Class 2 misdemeanors and carry separately a $500 fine and 30 days in jail if he is convicted. I say that because we all need to remember we are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. I think we all believe in that.
So then what? If our AG is convicted on any one of the charges, we in the legislature have the option of conducting impeachment proceedings. If we feel it is warranted, the House adopts articles of impeachment (like a criminal charge) and the Senate holds a trial and convicts. Part of a conviction includes, if felt necessary, removal from office. In the House, it takes a simple majority to impeach, so 36 votes; in the Senate it needs two-thirds, so 24 votes.
Back to question No. 1, whatever happened to Amendment A? You know, the amendment that was on our ballot last November 3rd, 2020. That’s eight months ago! The lower court, that being the Circuit Court, has already ruled that Amendment A is unconstitutional because it carried, or I should say bundled, three subjects: medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, and hemp.
What’s really bizarre is that hemp was passed and made legal by the legislature the previous year and medicinal marijuana was on the same ballot as IM-26 (Nov. 3, 2020). So, we had hemp on the ballot that was already legal, and medicinal marijuana on the ballot twice. Like I’ve said numerous times, where is the quality control when it comes to ballot measures? To keep with this question theme, I have a question, No. 3.
Why on Earth is it taking so long for our State Supreme Court to rule on Constitutional Amendment A? This makes no sense to me and I’m sure most South Dakota citizens agree!
We were scheduled to have a Marijuana Committee meeting on Aug. 5th, but cancelled it awaiting the Supreme Court to do its job. Supposedly the State Supreme Court announces their rulings at 8 a.m. central time on Thursdays each week. So, if you’re extremely bored, turn on your computers every Thursday at 8 a.m. and see if they have made their ruling regarding Amendment A.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative