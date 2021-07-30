GOODWIN: Some answers and more questions

We’re going into the dog days of summer. This and 90 plus every day is hard on all of us. At least up in the hills it cools off every night and we don’t have the humidity like east river.

Of course, east river needs that humidity to grow corn and soybeans. I had to make a trip to east river and was amazed at how good the corn and soybean crops looked. Praise the Lord!

Two questions that I keep getting asked are, No. 1 What ever happened to Amendment A that was on the ballot November 3, 2020? And No. 2 What happened to our Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg?

Let’s mix it up and take question two first, shall we? I think everyone remembers the incident. I can’t imagine the stress on Jason Ravnsborg, and that’s why I wrote asking him to do the honorable thing and resign. I still believe that is what is best for the citizens of this great state. Also, even more noteworthy is the incredible pain and anguish the family and friends of Joe Boever, the victim, are going through. Our thoughts and prayers go out to ALL involved!