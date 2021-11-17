GOODWIN: Special session got the job done

I had a busy week this past week. I went to Pierre on Sunday to caucus that evening where we went over what we were going to be doing the next 3 days in our Special Session. The two subjects we were called into Pierre for were Redistricting and Attorney General Impeachment.

Let’s cover Attorney General Impeachment first. In the House, we set up a committee consisting of House members who were attorneys or in law enforcement. This committee will meet, look at all the evidence and subpoena any additional evidence it deems is needed. That’s where we left it; in the hands of the committee to look at all the evidence and then make a recommendation to the rest of the body. Once that happens, we will see what happens next.

We are breaking new ground here because we haven’t had impeachment proceedings for a Constitutional Officer since state inception on November 2nd, 1889. FYI, our Constitutional Officers are all voted in by the people. They work only for the citizens of South Dakota. They include Governor Kristi Noem, Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden, Secretary of State Steve Barnett, Attorney General Jason Ravnsberg, Treasurer Josh Haeder, Auditor Rich Sattgast, School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner, Public Utilities Commissioners Kristie Fiegen, Gary Hanson and Chris Nelson. The only way to fire a Constitutional Officer is at the ballot box or by impeachment. That’s where we are at now.

I have full confidence in the Impeachment Committee and in the 70 Representatives in the House body to give a fair and impartial hearing and then decide by up or down vote whether to impeach or not.

The next item, (Can you tell I’m stalling?) is Redistricting. I think redistricting is a bigger deal to us legislators than it is to the public. I can remember that not so many years ago a legislator would ask me what district I was in, and I didn’t know. They would then ask where I voted (Keystone) or who my legislators were. (At that time they were Verchio, Russell, and Rampleberg.) Then the legislator would get a puzzled look on their face and say they thought I was in District 30. See! They didn’t even know for sure!

Before we left for Special Session, Rep. Trish Ladner and I attended a cracker-barrel in Wall, SD. The reason for the cracker-barrel was to discuss the two proposed maps that were out via internet. The proposed maps of the state for our district left Fall River and Custer counties untouched but in rural Pennington County both the Senate map (Blackbird) and the House map (Grouse) chopped off the eastern voting precincts. That included the towns of New Underwood, Wasta and Wall.

The cracker-barrel was very well attended and we had great discussion. Finally, I asked the crowd, “What do you want Rep. Ladner and I to do once we get to Pierre?” They all agreed that we should fight to keep these 3 precincts in District 30, but if that wasn’t possible, they were willing to be moved to District 27. They also advised us to do our job and get redistricting done; not to shirk our duties and send it to the State Supreme Court. The legislature had until Dec. 1st, 2021 to do our job with redistricting or the task would be sent to the State Supreme Court. The court then would have had until March 1st, 2022 to accomplish this task.

So, what happened? With 3 long days and much gnashing of teeth, the House approved a compromise map made of Blackbird and Grouse named Sparrow. I voted yes, and this passed in the House by, if I remember right, 37 to 31 in favor of the Sparrow compromise; overwhelmingly passed the Senate, and was signed into law by Gov. Noem. Yes, sadly, the 3 eastern Pennington County precincts went to District 27. I will miss representing those three precincts.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

