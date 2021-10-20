GOODWIN:Special session packing a lot into a couple of days

Let’s start off with the announced Special Session for November 9 and 10, 2021. There are two subjects for the Special Session.

1. Impeachment of our Attorney General and

2. Redistricting.

Let’s start with impeachment proceedings of our Attorney General (AG). The title is an oxymoron. We here in good old South Dakota are going to conduct impeachment proceedings of our number one law enforcement officer.

Really? Unbelievable but true.

Let me back up to the scuttlebutt on divulging the House vote about whether we should proceed with impeachment proceedings. There is an uproar because the Speaker of the House just divulged that we received the necessary two-thirds vote of the 70 House members. He decided not to divulge who voted for or against the proceedings. That is his prerogative. It came out like we were pulling a fast one, which is not the case.

I can only speak for myself, and I voted “yea” for the proceedings to take place. I have not decided how I’ll vote on the actual impeachment because I’m going to wait for the proceedings to occur and then make my decision.

I am concerned about having a time crunch trying to accomplish too much in just a two-day Special Session. I have no idea how long the impeachment proceedings will take, nor do I know how long the redistricting will take.

I do know that Veterans’ Day is November 11 and that I’m speaking at the Veterans’ Ceremony at the Little White Church at noon in Hill City. Don’t be fooled by the “little” in the name. It actually is quite large.

I say that in case anyone wants to extend Special Session. It would be unpatriotic and inappropriate to have Session on Veterans’ Day. I will do everything in my power to stop that from happening and if it does, I’ll be at the Little White Church at noon on Veterans’ Day even if we go all night on the 10 of November.

That reminds me. Marcia, make sure I have my speech done before leaving for Pierre on Nov. 8!

Redistricting was put into a summer study committee with House and Senate members. My understanding is that the joint committee decided to split into two committees, one with just House members and one with Senators. This didn’t happen because they agreed on the redistricting formula. I mention that because this could be a time-consuming debate and will probably be moved to a “committee of 3” meaning three House members and three Senate members meeting to see if there is a compromise.

What we can not let happen is a deadlock because if that goes down, it goes to the State Supreme Court to draw up the 35 districts; at least that is my opinion. I think its better to be done in the legislature with elected House and Senate members rather than the State Supreme Court of which all members are appointed. Enough on that! Whew!

I had an Adult/Recreational Use summer study meeting on Tuesday October 19 with a full Marijuana Committee (both recreational and medicinal) meeting October 27.

Doesn’t anyone know its hunting season?!

FYI, I’ve enjoyed a great fall hunting season so far, harvesting many, many Canadian honkers as well as shooting many pheasants. I’ve been on several pheasant group hunts, and have three more scheduled, which are fun but what I enjoy most is just me and my chocolate lab Mocha trudging through tall grass and sloughs. Mocha is a pointing lab, meaning if the pheasant doesn’t run, which they do more often than not, she points with her nose and raises her right paw up and freezes in place waiting for me to catch up to her. This gives me a chance to get up to her, plant both feet, and then give Mocha the command, “get the bird.” She rushes forward and the pheasants burst into the air cackling and flapping their wings. If it is a rooster, I shoot it and she runs to retrieve it for me. It doesn’t get any better than that!

Before closing, I had an opportunity to tour the new arena called Summit Arena, which is in what is now called Monument (or the old Civic Center complex). Its unbelievably nice. It seats over 11,000. On Saturday, Oct. 23, there will be an open house, free of charge to the public. Do yourself a favor and tour the facility and then drop me a line saying what you thought.

I was teasing Craig Baltzer, the Executive Director, about booking the Rolling Stones. He gave me that look like that would be great, but almost impossible as they play at much bigger venues like football and baseball stadiums. So, if anyone out there knows Mick Jagger, please promote a concert at the Summit.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

