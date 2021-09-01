GOODWIN: Special session unlikely for vaccine mandate bill

“Representative Goodwin, please call for a special session to discuss Covid-19 vaccine mandates.” All of us in the Legislature, 70 in the House and 35 in the Senate, are receiving many, many of these types of emails.

We are citizen legislators, meaning we only meet for 40 days or less starting the 2nd Tuesday in January. The next Legislative Session is from Tuesday, January 11, 2022, through March 10, 2022. We will have a 38-day session. Veto Day, reserved for consideration of gubernatorial vetoes, is set for March 28, 2022. During Session, we usually have a 4-day week and then 3 days for travel home to visit with constituents. In western South Dakota we have “cracker barrels” to give us a chance to gather and answer questions from our constituents.

Where am I going with this? It is very difficult to call a Special Session. Why? Because all 105 of us are citizen legislators, meaning that the legislature is not our full-time job. We have careers, family, and a personal life just like everyone else does. It is kind of cool that we meet for 10 weeks in Pierre and then return home to live with our friends and neighbors, living with the laws we passed.

There is an old saying, “You’re safe now, as the Legislature is not in session!” There is some truth to that, meaning we can’t raise taxes or implement more fees if we’re not in Pierre.