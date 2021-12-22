GOODWIN: The most memorable Christmas program

Before wishing you Happy New Year, Marcia and I hope you all had a Merry Christmas cherishing Jesus’ birth with family and friends. We had a great time while celebrating Christ’s birth; two family parties east river and two west river. Our grandkids are a real joy and each year are more adorable than the last. We love being grandparents!

A Christmas bonus for me, no not in the monetary sense, was that my taxidermist got my 2021 lion finished. I harvested this lion on Jan. 9, 2021. My rule for getting anything back from a taxidermist is that it should be before the next hunting season with an absolute deadline of one year. Lion season started in South Dakota on December 26 and runs through April 30 or until 40 females have been harvested, whichever comes first. If neither 40 females or 60 lions total have been harvested, the season ends April 30. We got that changed last year. No, it wasn’t because I was in the legislature in Pierre being preoccupied January through March.

The coolest part of lion season here is that everyone eligible for a hunting license can get a lion tag. It is based on a quota harvested system. All you need to do is pull up the Game, Fish, and Parks website and apply online. The cost is $28. Each lion must get checked in by Game, Fish, and Parks. That is how they keep track of the count.

Back to Christmas! I know I could talk about lion hunting forever. My grown sons are just as bad if that is possible!?

What really was a genuine bonus was that Marcia and I attended the Black Hills Children’s Home Christmas party. It was held on their campus just south of Rockerville on the old Keystone Road. Just the beauty of the setting makes the trip worthwhile. So, anyway, we arrived to greetings and handshakes and took our seats.

The Master of Ceremonies announced that the Children’s Home didn’t have a music teacher. That position remains open if anyone is interested. So, we were going to have an old-fashioned sing-along. Instead of the children performing a traditional Christmas program, we all sang! Yep, every Christmas song I’d ever heard and a few that I hadn’t. No political correctness here as every Christian Christmas carol was included. The words were on a screen with accompanying music, and we all sang; adults, children, staff sang until our hearts were content! The children were seated amongst the audience, and they too had the time of their life. The littlest were dancing which was adorable.

The XO, or sorry, Army slang, the Executive Director, Michelle Lavallee asked if we could meet one of the students. She told us he hadn’t had a visitor in more than four years. Man! If that doesn’t tug on my heartstrings! Of course, we agreed eagerly. We met a young man who is 12 years old. He, like the rest of the children, was dressed in his Sunday best dress slacks, shirt and tie! The young ladies wore dresses or skirts. Boy! It wasn’t like that at the other Christmas programs I attended. Anyway, this young man was a joy to visit with. He was big for his age, about my height. He said that he loved sports, particularly playing football and basketball. I made a remark that I was too tall to play basketball, so I wrestled instead. That got a big smile on his face as he caught my humor. We had just a great conversation with a person one would think would be down on his luck, so to speak. That’s truly a credit to the outstanding staff at the Children’s Home.

Remember, this is a 24-hour facility, and they had a student who hadn’t had a visitor in four years.

While we were walking back to our pickup, we were awed by just the beauty of the campus and how spectacular the Children’s Home truly is. We reminisced about a staff that didn’t have a music teacher and made the best of it. I’d say it was the most memorable Christmas program I’d ever attended.

Wishing you a Happy New Year! Remember our state motto: Under God, the people rule.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

