GOODWIN: The process to get a medical marijuana card

I thought I’d get through medicinal marijuana in one article, but I guess not. Just a quick alibi please! From last week’s article regarding medical marijuana, a correction: Doctors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants do not give patients their medical marijuana card. This is done through the state, more specifically, the Department of Health (DOH).
This is pretty bureaucratic so let me try to explain the hoops you go through to get a card:
- Patient schedules an appointment with their physician. At that appointment, the physician (or nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant) determines whether the patient would benefit from the therapeutic or palliative use of medical cannabis for their condition.
- If yes, a medical certification is issued through an online portal for the patient. So, if you don’t have access to a computer or internet, I guess you’re out of luck.
- Then the physician must create an account at medcannabisapplication.sd.gov to provide certifications.
- The patient will receive an email to create an account at the previously mentioned URL address.
- Once completed, the patient must wait for the Dept. of Health’s approval.
- Applications that include a minor patient need required caregivers to be registered. Caregivers will also receive an email to create an account at the same URL.
- DOH has a 15-day “suspense” to process applications to have medical cannabis cards in the mail to the patient or caregiver. So, depending on how long it takes the U. S. Postal Service to get your card from Pierre to you…I’d say 2-3 days, that makes it what, 17-18 days for DOH to get your cannabis card to you.
- Finally, the cannabis cardholder can purchase medicinal cannabis from a certified dispensary in South Dakota.
- To put a positive spin on this, first the people spoke at the ballot box regarding medical marijuana in IM-26 which passed by 76%. Next, the Legislature listened to the voters and went to work through the summer studies and during Session to authorize the DOH to put the rules together and issue medical marijuana cards. I guess we are calling them cannabis cards. So, if you can convince your doctor that you would benefit from the therapeutic or palliative use of medical cannabis for your condition, have at it. Providing you follow these way-too-bureaucratic steps, medical cannabis is legal for you.
People are also reading…
Next week I’d like to discuss our possibly skyrocketing property taxes and a possible solution to this big problem.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative