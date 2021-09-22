GOODWIN: This session could be one for the ages

Other than that, we are all working on constituent bills, trying to make South Dakota a better place to live than it is already. Whew! No one wants that reply, but that’s the truthful answer.

Let’s break it down just a little, not diving too deep into each one of those items. Ready?

Work Force Housing (WFH). Every citizen knows there are Help Wanted signs everywhere and our businesses are being held back due to not enough workers. The situation is not going to improve until we get more affordable living accommodations. Our WFH committee is in the process of concluding our meetings and hearings and hopefully draft some meaningful legislation. Remember, the conservative estimate is that we are 10,000 homes/apartments short in our state. I’ll report more when we get our draft done on WFH.

Next, marijuana. Let’s start with recreational marijuana. No decision by our State Supreme Court about whether Constitutional Amendment A is upheld or not. The lower court has declared Amendment A unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court has concluded hearings. It is just a waiting game now.