GOODWIN: This session could be one for the ages

I get asked a question all the time, “Hey Tim! What’s going on in the legislature?” Well, I pause and think to the previous five years I’ve served, when my answer was something like, “Not much. We are working on some bills that will make South Dakota a better place to live and session doesn’t start until the second Tuesday in January.”
Now, this year, I’m kind of stumped on my answer, like when you say, “How are you doing?” and one regurgitates their life story, including their many medical ailments. The answer to, “How are you doing?” is, “Fine, and you?” even if you’re not, right? The same with, “What’s going on in the legislature?” The seemingly correct answer is, “Not much.”
Let’s deviate and start over by being truthful because this session could be one for the ages.
“What’s going on in the legislature?” Here it goes. I’ve been busy on summer study committees, Work Force Housing (WFH) along with the marijuana Summer Study for both medical marijuana and recreational (adult use) marijuana . I/we also voted yesterday on having a Special Session in the House to start impeachment proceedings on our Attorney General (or AG). We already have a Special Session scheduled for November 8th and 9th regarding redistricting and we’ve found out that Gov. Noem is going to give an address to the Legislature regarding her budgetary priorities during that Special Session.
Other than that, we are all working on constituent bills, trying to make South Dakota a better place to live than it is already. Whew! No one wants that reply, but that’s the truthful answer.
Let’s break it down just a little, not diving too deep into each one of those items. Ready?
Work Force Housing (WFH). Every citizen knows there are Help Wanted signs everywhere and our businesses are being held back due to not enough workers. The situation is not going to improve until we get more affordable living accommodations. Our WFH committee is in the process of concluding our meetings and hearings and hopefully draft some meaningful legislation. Remember, the conservative estimate is that we are 10,000 homes/apartments short in our state. I’ll report more when we get our draft done on WFH.
Next, marijuana. Let’s start with recreational marijuana. No decision by our State Supreme Court about whether Constitutional Amendment A is upheld or not. The lower court has declared Amendment A unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court has concluded hearings. It is just a waiting game now.
Our committee heard testimony and traveled to a lot of different locations gathering as much information as we could. Basically, we are at a fork in the road. If we take the left fork, do we go ahead and legalize marijuana? If we take the right fork, do we just mark time and wait for the Supreme Court to decide?
A couple of compelling testimonials that stick in my mind were that 1) South Dakota has one of the biggest black markets for marijuana, as it’s readily available, even though not legal. Law enforcement is giving it a blind eye for less than 3 oz. of marijuana. 2) This came from a State Senator in Colorado. His advice was that whatever we do, don’t legalize marijuana in your constitution. That’s exactly what happens when its in the form of a Constitutional Amendment. Making changes to it then can only be done through more constitutional amendments in future elections.
Sorry, but medical marijuana, impeachment, redistricting, and 2022 legislation will have to wait until next week.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative