GOODWIN: Upset by the Inflation Reduction Act

Isn’t anyone just a little upset about the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) just passed by Congress?

There are things to be upset about like the one-year anniversary of the disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan when we left $8 billion worth of high-tech military equipment behind. Actually, the figure is much higher than that when you figure in all the research and development costs to make all of that military equipment now in the hands of the Taliban, Iranians, Russians and Chinese!

Other reasons to be upset include our energy independence. Two short years ago we had energy independence. We were exporting oil and gas and gas prices were around $2 per gallon. Interest rates on home loans have gone from 2.25% to over 5% now. Consumer goods have all kinds of shortages. I can’t ever remember going to grocery stores and seeing empty shelves of certain items until now.

The Inflation Reduction Act has to be the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. I know it’s been a busy summer and some of us, me included, don’t pay much attention to the news, but this you have to see! The Inflation Reduction Act is a 739-billion-dollar expenditure. Yes! Our federal government thinks it can spend its way out of debt and inflation!! Inflation, that’s another failure, when it was 2% or less 2 years ago and now is at 8.5% and rising.

Inside this monstrous boondoggle (Sen. Rounds term) is 80 billion dollars to hire 87,000 more IRS agents. This more than doubles the number of IRS agents currently on our payroll. Yes, it is ours. We pay for it out of our taxes. Digging a little further in the job announcement for these additional IRS agents, it says: Requirements include working 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours and be on call 24/7, including holidays and weekends and “CARRY A FIREARM AND BE WILLING TO USE DEADLY FORCE, IF NECESSARY”. No, this isn’t the KGB in Russia. This is our own United States Government. Yes. Yours and mine!?

The point here, in my opinion, is to intimidate us so we “don’t criticize or else you’re getting audited.” The IRS knows our tax code is so large and cumbersome that the average wage earner can’t keep up with it, so “be quiet because no way do we want to be audited” and now, with armed agents who agree upon hiring to use deadly force if needed.

Our Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen says these additional IRS agents aren’t going after the household or business that makes less than $400,000. Really, if you take out all the households that make more than $400,000, do we need 87,000 more agents? Of course not. Don’t kid yourself. They are coming after us average wage earners.

To back this up, the nonpartisan joint committee on taxation says the additional income from all these audits (How many audits per agent per year?) is projected that 90% of this additional revenue will come from small wage earners and businesses, making 200,000 or less per year. That’s us folks. This isn’t, or shouldn’t be, a partisan issue but it is.

The IRA passed in the Senate with 50-50 votes making our Democrat Vice President pass it 51-50. In the U.S. House of Representatives 220 yes votes (all Democrats) and 207 no votes (all Republican) with 3 absent and 5 seats that are vacant. That should add up to 435 Congressional seats. Noteworthy is that 160 of these votes were done by proxy, meaning someone else voted for 160 Congresspersons who were absent. The 3 absent votes are unexplainable to me. Senators Thune and Rounds voted against the IRA, as did Congressman Johnson.

So, there you have it. Our Internal Revenue Service is going to have more agents than our United States Marine Corps has marines, and, by the way, they are going to be armed and have agreed to use deadly force if necessary. No, I am not making this up!

Tim R. Goodwin is a District 30 Representative whose term will expire in January.