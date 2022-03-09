GOODWIN: VA decision recalls BRAC process

We are in our last week of session with our last day being Thursday, March 10, 2022. Next week I will start writing about what happened during the 97th Legislative Session.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, sent Robert McDivitt and Lisa Curnes to announce possible changes to veterans’ health care in the Black Hills. Robert McDivitt is the Vision 23 Network Director and Lisa Curnes is the Medical Director at Veterans Administration Black Hills. There is a new board called Asset Infrastructure Review or AIR which is releasing their report on March 14, 2022. Supposedly in this report, it will be recommended that a new veterans’ hospital will be built in Rapid City while relegating the current VA hospitals at Ft. Meade and in Hot Springs to community-based outpatient clinics. These recommendations will be presented to President Biden in 2023.

The new veterans’ hospital would be separate from the outpatient clinic that is currently under construction in Rapid City. Dream Design International is the contractor for this facility, and it is slated to be open in the fall of 2023. I know most of us veterans are shocked by this announcement and rightfully so. Here are the timelines that were provided:

*The official recommendation to President Biden will be on Jan. 31, 2023.

*President Biden will then notify the Asset Infrastructure Review Board (AIR) and Congress if he approves it, no later than Feb. 15, 2023.

*If disapproved, the commission can revise the recommendation and submit a new list. President Biden then has until March 30, 2023, to approve the recommendation and submit it to Congress.

This reminds me of the Base Realignment Closure (BRAC) back in 2005. If you remember, the Department of Defense was moving the B-1 Bomber fleet from Ellsworth AFB to Dyess AFB in Texas where the other half of the fleet was located. This proposal would ultimately have shut down our only military installation in South Dakota. At the time, our two US Senators, Tim Johnson and John Thune, along with our then Governor Mike Rounds, headed by the Military Affairs Board of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce (now called Elevate) went all out to save the base. I remember attending a rally at the Civic Center (now called Monument) where the place was packed with passionate citizens from all over the Black Hills. We saved the base and then some, and we can save the VAs in Hot Springs and Fort Meade now.

Switching subjects, Ukraine, what a horrific sight! Our president is having us sit by and watch the annihilation of an entire country. Sure, there are hundreds of acts of heroism by the Ukrainian people, but they are outmatched beyond belief by the Russian army.

What absolutely appalls me, and it should you, is that we still haven’t shut off Russia’s oil revenue. We are giving billions of dollars of relief to Ukraine while the other hand is financing Russia’s war effort through its oil exports to the rest of the free world, including the United States of America. Remember we were, less than two years ago, oil independent and exporting oil. Now we are importing oil from Russia, which is financing this brutal unprovoked war. Meanwhile, gas and diesel prices are climbing daily with no end in sight!

God bless the Ukrainian people and God bless the United States of America.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

