GOODWIN: Veterans honored for service and sacrifice

To all veterans who have served this great country, I want to say I sincerely thank you for your great sacrifice and service to this great country. When you took your oath of office, whether as enlisted or as a commissioned officer, you wrote a blank check to the U.S. government for the amount of and including your own life in defense of this great nation. I feel honored to be part of the brother and sisterhood of such great American heroes.

Regardless of the recent events of this past year, the patriotic spirit has spread to Americans of all ages. Recent events have made us realize what we have as Americans and the freedoms we enjoy.

Veterans are not Republicans nor Democrats nor Independents. Veterans are Americans when in service to this country. Currently serving servicemen can’t run in partisan political races, nor should they ever be allowed. In this great constitutional republic, we serve at the pleasure of our civilian leadership. The top dog, of course, is our Commander in Chief, also known as our President. Regardless if we like, or agree with or do not, our Commander in Chief, we are all taught that we respect the position, not necessarily the person in that position.

I say that because I just want to make clear to our brave Afghan veterans who answered the call to be deployed these past 20 years that the abrupt ending was not your call or in any way your fault. In the past 20 years that you and our Iraqi veterans served in harm’s way on foreign soil, not one, I repeat that during that time frame, not one terrorist attack occurred in this country on United States soil. Pretty phenomenal when you think about it! All of us citizens owe you a debt of gratitude as well as a huge debt of gratitude to all veterans of all wars.

To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

