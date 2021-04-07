GOODWIN: Veto day leads to a likely special session

Currently there are zero men/boys with sex changes participating in women/girls sports in the K through 12 or college ranks. Zero. There has only been one case of this happening in South Dakota. One. It is my understanding the high school athletic association denied this person participation as they felt it was an unfair advantage.

In Connecticut two sex-changed males to females broke most of their track and field records. So, were we legislating for a future problem? Probably. Was HB-1217 the right thing to do? I was co-sponsor of the bill, voted for it in State Affairs Committee where it passed 11-2. I again voted for it on the House floor where it passed 50-17 with 3 absent. It went to the Senate and passed 20-15. Like I already mentioned, the House’s attempt to override the veto came up two votes short, so the bill is dead.

I understand Governor Noem’s frustration with this bill, particularly with the NCAA threatening boycotting tournaments in South Dakota if it had passed. I also know Governor Noem is totally against sex-changed boys/men participating in women/girls sports. We are all in agreement here; we just differ on how to attack the possible future problem.

So, what’s next? It looks like a Special Session will be called to see if we all can get on the same page on this controversial subject. Also on the agenda in Special Session is fine-tuning medical marijuana which passed in the past election with 70% approval (IM-26).

