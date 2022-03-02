GOODWIN: War in Ukraine could strain South Dakota's economy

It’s hard to know where to start. Like most everyone, I’ve got this sick feeling in my stomach over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If gas prices go to $5 or over $6 per gallon, that really will have an impact on our economy here in South Dakota.

In the Black Hills its not uncommon to see license plates from every state on any given day. Sky high gas prices will definitely have an impact on that. Also, our farmers and ranchers rely on diesel fuel as do our over-the-road truckers. This could be a very serious blow to our state economy.

I’m not totally sure some of our sanctions on Russia are strong enough. For instance, not sanctioning Russia’s oil exports. This seems crazy to me. With $100 per barrel of oil, we, and the rest of the free world, are actually financing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I feel that freezing their assets in their foreign bank reserves is the right thing to do. Russia’s currency is in rubles. Movement in the currency this week proves these banking sanctions are destroying their currency.

The next thing the Biden administration needs to do is reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline. This is a national security issue Mr. President. Copying Reagan’s famous line, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down that wall,” we should chant, “Mr. President Biden, bring back the Keystone XL pipeline.”

We had a bill this last week that rolled back the ½ cent sales tax added for teacher pay in 2016. In the House, we passed this rollback, taking our state sales tax from 4-1/2 cents back to 4 cents. The Senate killed this initiative last Friday. With the current world situation, it probably was the right thing to do.

Speaking again of the world’s situation, how about the Ghost of Kiev? Google it and you will see this Ukrainian fighter pilot has gotten credit with over 9 kills of Russian Migs (fighter jets). Now how cool is that?

Also very encouraging is the will of the Ukrainian people staying to fight. All men 60 and under were ordered to stay in the country to fight the Russians. Even the president of Ukraine is staying in their capital and is prepared to fight to the end. During WWII, the Germans (Hitler), and the Japanese Emperor decided not to invade the continental United States, as both said the cost of conquering a country that has a rifle behind every tree is too high. Russia’s Putin no doubt is learning that lesson now. I pray Putin doesn’t “go nuke” on Ukraine or any part of the world. These are unprecedented, scary times. God bless the Ukrainian people and God bless the United States of America.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0