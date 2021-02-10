GOODWIN: We can't sacrifice security for transparency

Gov. Kristi Noem has a security detail provided by our Highway Patrol. This bill was asking for the Highway Patrol to divulge expenditures of what was spent on security, not just for our Governor, but Supreme Court Justices and any other state representatives or employees who require security. The Secretary of Public Safety, who oversees the Highway Patrol, testified that if security budget details were released, someone wanting to cause harm to whomever the Highway Patrol was protecting could see trends by expenses, thus compromising security.

My thought when it comes to security is that if we are going to err, we should err on the side of caution. I also believe we absolutely need to listen to our professionals and not in any way second guess their security detail judgment. If this bill was introduced to show transparency in government by tracking tax dollars spent, then fine. In this case, “no can do” if it comes to compromising security. Now, if this bill was filed to embarrass our Governor and give discredit to her ambitious schedule which has included campaigning for our last President and congressional races around the nation, well that’s just wrong and, in my opinion, mean-spirited. Also, my take is that it is an absolute honor that our Governor was asked to campaign on the national spectrum. Gov. Noem is a political “rock star” around the entire country. We should be proud of that fact and make every effort to support her. I can attest every day she serves as our Governor she is looking out for the best interests of all the citizens of this great state.