GOODWIN: You can watch the session

I wrote this while Marcia was packing her stuff to go to Pierre with me in the morning. Session started on Tuesday, January 11; Leadership meeting 10 a.m., Caucus at 11 a.m., Gavel in at noon, State of the State address at 1 p.m.

On Monday night, those of us in leadership had a meeting with the governor at her state residence going over her State of the State Address. On January 11, the governor’s address was on South Dakota Public Broadcast television. Also, you can watch Legislative Session each day on Channel 9 (Directv). Usually, Session starts at 1 p.m. MST. Check television listings each day to see times. If you do watch, I’m sitting in the back row, third column from the Speaker’s Rostrum’s right.

Speaking of the Speaker, there was a blurb on the news the other night with the Speaker’s and my mug shots. Basically a Pierre reporter was seeking a story about House leadership positions possibly changing. What we do each two-year term is elect leadership positions. This is done by a majority vote. We are in our second year of this term, so no elections will be taking place. Leadership positions in our Republican Caucus include Majority Leader, Assistant Majority Leader, and we have five Whip positions I hold one of the five Whip positions.

On the floor we have two leadership positions: Speaker of the House and Speaker Pro Tem who is basically the assistant speaker. These positions are voted on by the entire body, meaning our eight Democrats vote on these two positions as well as the Republicans.

The Democrats have their own Caucus and leadership positions which are selected within their caucus. The Assistant Minority Leader and the Minority Leader sit to my left in the back row, to the Speaker’s right. Clear as mud like “stage right” and “stage left”.

Kind of a funny story. A couple years ago, we had Session until about midnight. It must have been the last couple of days of Session. Anyway, a bunch of us were wired up and hungry, so we decided to go downtown in Pierre and find a burger and relax a bit. We were all on an adrenaline rush, so sleep was out of the question for at least a couple of hours. We walked into this establishment, one of the few open at that late hour, and all the customers started yelling our names. We drove in separate vehicles, so kept coming in the place in two or three person increments. Each time another legislator came through the door, they would yell that legislator’s name and say where he or she sat on the House floor.

Curiosity got the best of me, so I went to visit with them and find out what was going on. When I approached them, one said, “You’re Tim Goodwin. You sit clear in the back, third row in.”

I told them, “Yea,” that was right, but how did they know? Well, you’ve probably guessed it, they watch SDPB each day. They then joined us and wanted to talk about issues! We all groaned and said that we were fed up to here, (motioning toward our heads), with issues and just wanted to relax a bit. So, there you have it. There are actual Legislative groupies who watch Session every day!

Its really pretty neat when I’ll be at my desk and get an email or text reading, “Who was that you were just talking to?” This could only happen in good old South Dakota where… Under God, the People Rule.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

