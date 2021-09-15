Well, I’m not sure where to begin. This past week marked the 20th anniversary of our country being attacked on 9-11-2001. Anyone from school age on can remember that day vividly. The other day that sticks in my memory was when John Kennedy was assassinated. Both events so tragic they stay with us for a lifetime. Another image seared into my brain is the news clip of 2-star Major General Chris Donahue walking up the ramp of an aircraft, being the last man to leave Afghanistan.

Major General Donahue is the 82nd Airborne Division Commander. This image has a particularly strong meaning to me as I enlisted out of high school to be a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This division is made up of approximately 16,000 paratroopers who are on alert to jump in (parachute in) to any place in the world in less than 24 hours’ notice. It was truly an honor and a privilege to be one of the All-Americans with the 82nd.

I have a joke I enjoy saying that when I enlisted, I was 6 foot 5 inches tall and when I came out after three years of jumps/landings, I was 5 foot 6 inches tall. It always gets a good laugh and works as an ice breaker when I’m speaking.