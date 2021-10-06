Kassidy (Noem) Peters was trying to get an appraiser license. All the information I’ve seen shows that she had met all the criteria to be a licensed SD appraiser, but the bureaucracy in Pierre kept denying her application. Gov. Noem dug into this incident, only to find out that her daughter wasn’t an isolated incident, and that there were many others in Kassidy’s situation. It also came out that there is a severe shortage of appraisers in South Dakota and nationwide.

A realtor in Pierre stated that there were only three appraisers in the Pierre area causing potential new homeowners having to wait two months or longer to close on their homes. Another appraiser in the Mitchell area said that it can take anywhere from 60 to 160 days to get an appraisal ordered. The problem this creates is if you are financing your home, and over 90% of homebuyers finance their home purchase, nothing can go forward toward closing until the appraisal is done. In other words, banks aren’t granting a home loan until they know the home is worth what the potential buyers are paying. Make sense?

So, after the governor uncovered this serious problem with getting appraisals, she ordered the Department of Labor Secretary to streamline this process, making appraisal licensing fairer and cutting down the timeline to get appraiser licenses. Basically, she had that department streamline the appraiser certification process.