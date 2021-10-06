Let’s talk about our governor, Kristi Noem. When Fox & Friends was at Peggy’s Place in Keystone this summer, Lawrence Jones, the Fox News Commentator, remarked that Gov. Noem was so liked and appreciated by the citizens that were there that morning, that many just referred to her as “Kristi.” Gov. Noem encouraged that showing she is truly one of us. She just happens to be governor.
All summer and still now, the tourists who are still saturating the Black Hills rave about our governor. They know her name and make comments like, “I wish she was our governor,” or, “We are seriously thinking of relocating to South Dakota because of Gov. Noem.”
I think I’m pretty astute, but as far as knowing governors in other states, I probably can name only five or six of them. That’s what’s amazing to me; just how popular she is across the nation; that they all know her name. Gov. Noem, (the military bearing in me just can’t call her Kristi), has done more for promoting our state than any governor before her. She fights every day to make South Dakota a better place to live and is always sticking up for us against the massive overreach by the federal government.
That being said, I can’t believe or understand the constant bombardment she is under almost on a daily basis. Let’s use the cliché a famous radio announcer used on one of his radio programs called, “The rest of the story.” Here goes. The liberal media couldn’t wait to pounce on her, crying nepotism when Gov. Noem stepped in on an injustice to her daughter. Let’s dig a little deeper and see what we come up with.
Kassidy (Noem) Peters was trying to get an appraiser license. All the information I’ve seen shows that she had met all the criteria to be a licensed SD appraiser, but the bureaucracy in Pierre kept denying her application. Gov. Noem dug into this incident, only to find out that her daughter wasn’t an isolated incident, and that there were many others in Kassidy’s situation. It also came out that there is a severe shortage of appraisers in South Dakota and nationwide.
A realtor in Pierre stated that there were only three appraisers in the Pierre area causing potential new homeowners having to wait two months or longer to close on their homes. Another appraiser in the Mitchell area said that it can take anywhere from 60 to 160 days to get an appraisal ordered. The problem this creates is if you are financing your home, and over 90% of homebuyers finance their home purchase, nothing can go forward toward closing until the appraisal is done. In other words, banks aren’t granting a home loan until they know the home is worth what the potential buyers are paying. Make sense?
So, after the governor uncovered this serious problem with getting appraisals, she ordered the Department of Labor Secretary to streamline this process, making appraisal licensing fairer and cutting down the timeline to get appraiser licenses. Basically, she had that department streamline the appraiser certification process.
In getting this done, it appears there was a lower-level state employee who wasn’t buying into this initiative and basically was “the problem” in getting this process straightened out. Somewhere along the line, this state employee filed an age discrimination suit against the state. The state settled her suit by agreeing to pay her $200,000 to drop the suit and go into retirement. This employee was 70 years old. Really old, huh? Easy does it, as I’m only four years away.
My initial outburst was, “Why pay $200,000 of taxpayer money, or in other words, a golden parachute for someone going into retirement, who is going to be compensated by receiving one of the best retirement plans in the country, that being the South Dakota Retirement System?” Checking further, I was informed that the state has insurance that covers these frivolous suits and that they aren’t that uncommon.
So, bottom line, where in the world does nepotism fit in here? Actually, Kassidy caused a problem to surface that was hurting the ability to obtain home ownership, and she, through the governor’s prodding, has drastically sped up the appraisal process. So, there you have it: the old Paul Harvey saying, “…the rest of the story.”
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative