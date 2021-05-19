Now onto my second point about closing South Dakota Job Services offices.

I was wrong in suggesting this. Job Service is federally funded, not state funded. Closing them down would do nothing for the state budget and would cause undo hardship to the clientele Job Service is assisting. One example that hits home with me is that Job Service helps with our veterans who are having a difficult time. They help the ones with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) which a lot of our returning veterans are experiencing. Remember, we are still deployed overseas in these “forever wars” of 20 years and counting.

Also, a statistic that isn’t talked about enough are the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day. That number climbed to as high as 30 a day during the height of the COVID epidemic. Because of this, we need to keep Job Service open.

To recap, the government isn’t going to be as big a factor with the private sector as the $300 extra per week is coming to a halt. Yes, we need to keep Job Service open. My bad and I own up to it.

Now for the “Where is the outrage?”

Communist China has landed a spacecraft on Mars. No, not the moon. On Mars! Where do you suppose they stole the technology to do that? Where is the outrage?