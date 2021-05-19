Things are picking up! Let me explain. I’m going back to my rant about paying people not to work. Here’s what was happening. If you applied and were receiving state unemployment, the federal government automatically gave you an additional $300 per week. So, say you were receiving the state maximum of $414, the feds gave you an additional $300 for a total compensation of $714 per week tax free! Yep! So, the person who works for $20 per hour takes home $800 gross for a 40-hour week while the person on unemployment gets $714 tax free. ??
Unbelievable! Oh, the $714 per week person has to apply for two jobs each week. Well, you know how that can go; they apply at a place that’s not hiring or there’s a wink wink nod nod and then it is another freeloader week of $714 clear.
In other words, the government, both state and federal, were in competition with the private sector regarding the unemployed. Of course, this is done using our tax dollars because government has no other money source other than what it takes from us.
I thought, Tim, you said things were picking up? Yes, I did, and they are. Our governor, Kristi Noem, has stepped in and is stopping the federal government $300 per week payments. Hallelujah! It’s about time! Speaking of our governor, through her leadership, South Dakota was the only state not to apply for the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Supplement and the state did not opt into the federal Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation Program introduced in December of 2020. Also noteworthy, our lone congressman, Dusty Johnson, introduced the Get Americans Back to Work Plan, which proposes ending federal pandemic unemployment programs. Whoa whoa way to go Congressman Johnson!
Now onto my second point about closing South Dakota Job Services offices.
I was wrong in suggesting this. Job Service is federally funded, not state funded. Closing them down would do nothing for the state budget and would cause undo hardship to the clientele Job Service is assisting. One example that hits home with me is that Job Service helps with our veterans who are having a difficult time. They help the ones with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD) which a lot of our returning veterans are experiencing. Remember, we are still deployed overseas in these “forever wars” of 20 years and counting.
Also, a statistic that isn’t talked about enough are the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day. That number climbed to as high as 30 a day during the height of the COVID epidemic. Because of this, we need to keep Job Service open.
To recap, the government isn’t going to be as big a factor with the private sector as the $300 extra per week is coming to a halt. Yes, we need to keep Job Service open. My bad and I own up to it.
Now for the “Where is the outrage?”
Communist China has landed a spacecraft on Mars. No, not the moon. On Mars! Where do you suppose they stole the technology to do that? Where is the outrage?
The Biden administration has notified Congress that it is sending $100 million U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinians! So, Israel is getting slammed each day with rocket attacks and we’re giving big-time financial support to the Palestinians who harbor Hamas, the militant terrorist group responsible for these attacks! Where is the outrage?
The administration of the east coast pipeline (Colonial) that was shut down by a cyber attack has paid $5 million ransom to this group who are responsible for the attack. Yep! They paid it in crypto currency of 75 bitcoins which equals $5 million. (Boy! Did I miss out on that investment opportunity!) But my point is that by paying ransom, you only invite further frequent attacks.
Where is the outrage?