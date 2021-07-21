GOV. NOEM: Learning from our mistakes

One of the main reasons why we study history is to learn from both our triumphs and our mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes are painful to admit, but we study them nonetheless so that we can ensure that they are never repeated.

That’s why students learn about the Holocaust. That’s why we study the atrocity of American slavery and the Civil War that great leaders like President Lincoln fought to end it. It’s also important that our state and our nation know about the tragic story of early Indian boarding schools.

Indian boarding schools were created in 1860 in a purported effort to assimilate Indian children into American culture. From 1860, when the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) established its first Indian boarding school, throughout a majority of the 1900’s, many Indian children were forcibly removed from their homes and families and placed into these BIA schools. They were prohibited from (or punished for) speaking their language or practicing their traditions. Countless Indian children never came home, overcome by sickness and harsh conditions, and many of those who survived the boarding school experience struggled to share their traumatic memories.