Jim Kuehn must be smiling.
Kuehn, the longtime editor of this newspaper, retired in 1986 and passed away in 2013 after decades of excellence in journalism and notable contributions in community service.
Jim called me before retiring and asked me to come out and meet the publisher, David Sharp, and see if I thought the Journal could be in my future.
It was a good visit, and the Journal was a good newspaper based in the garden spot of South Dakota. But since I had been editor and publisher of the Yankton Press & Dakotan for just two years, I felt an obligation to stay put. Plus, we loved Yankton. Over time, I often wondered how my life — and my family’s life — would have been different had we made the move to Rapid City then instead of two years ago.
It would be fair to say that the Journal under Kuehn and publisher Rusty Swan offered a fairly conservative voice to this community on its opinion page. Jim’s newsroom played it right down the middle, but the editorials, mostly written by Jack Cannon, leaned right.
But newspapers change when personnel changes. In that, newspapers are like other companies. It all depends on who’s making the decisions. For example, when the Sioux Falls Argus Leader was purchased by Gannett in the late 1970s, nearly everything about the newspaper took on a new look, including the opinion page.
A few weeks ago, when the Journal’s editor invited me to write a biweekly opinion column, I was surprised and impressed. Surprised because of the Journal’s moderate to liberal editorial stance, and impressed because the editor thought the opinion of a retired and aging newspaperman would be of value to the Journal’s pages.
In meeting with the editor, managing editor and editorial page editor, the conversation was cordial and stimulating. To their credit, they sought to add a different perspective for the newspaper and thought I could provide it.
A few months ago at the Black Hills Press Club, I was attending my first meeting at the invitation of Kevin Woster, a friend and colleague who is well known not only to readers of this newspaper, but statewide for his reporting and columns when he was a full-time staff member of the Journal. He was in the top tier of reporters and there was no better writer. We grew up as neighbors in Lyman County. Our families were friends and remain so to this day.
Kevin had fun introducing me by saying that I was a rarity, a journalist who was a conservative. It’s been an interesting journey because my political history is rooted firmly in the Democratic Party. My grandfather served in the state Legislature, as did my uncle, who also ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1964. I’m a past president of the Young Democrats in college and worked for George McGovern’s 1968 Senate re-election campaign. However, by 1972, when he ran for president, I was looking differently at politics and the issues that defined the parties. A registered independent during my newspaper career, I switched to Republican on retirement, a closer but imperfect reflection of my beliefs.
Writing a column for the Journal provides an opportunity to offer a view on the issues — sometimes different from Kevin’s as we saw last week — and has perhaps an equally valuable aspect: When opinion writers can disagree without being disagreeable or lapsing into personal attacks, it will be in marked contrast to much of what we see on television or in social media.
That’s not opinion; that’s good news.