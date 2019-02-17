Ten years ago, a bill was introduced in the state Legislature to require a working knowledge of the English language in order to obtain a driver’s license. The bill passed out of committee but was defeated in the Senate.
This year, the Legislature is considering a measure dealing with language but with the opposite intent: Senate Bill 117 authorizes Spanish to be used for issuing a driver’s license.
Pressure has been building to allow other languages besides English to be used in the permit process even though those seeking a license are allowed to bring along a translator. The push reached a new intensity in 2017 when Sioux Falls construction owners complained that English was a barrier to potential employees. They argued that offering the test in Spanish would make it easier to hire immigrants.
It’s easy to be sympathetic to business owners who are having difficulty finding help. I hear it frequently, and not just from those in construction. Retailing also faces a shortage of workers, despite the state’s minimum wage that stands at $9.10. But does South Dakota want to go down the path of dual language in official government programs?
The proposal is misguided, for a number of reasons.
First, one language is a great unifier. In a nation where multiple languages and cultures abound, the use of English transcends those differences and is a common bond.
Second, offering Spanish would slow immigrants’ assimilation into this state’s education, business and social culture, because it would act as a retardant to learning English, which is with few exceptions the legal language of the state.
Third, if the construction industry is having difficulty hiring employees because of the language barrier, there is nothing stopping it from offering a basic English class to potential employees. It would be a great incentive to many immigrants because it would benefit them in ways that go well beyond the work place.
Fourth, offering driver’s license testing in Spanish would be a significant expansion of bilingualism in our state. It also could present safety issues. Think of the electronic signage now along our interstate highways. They often warn of road conditions or weather alerts. They are in English. Other permanent signage is also in English, though many words have been replaced by pictures or symbols in an effort to simplify the message.
If dual language is offered for drivers’ licenses, the ripple effect for signage is apparent.
And then there’s the cost of implementation, which is estimated to be $60,000 to $75,000 by the Department of Public Safety.
Proponents argue that private business already uses Spanish to post job openings, to advertise information in their stores, and to answer or record messages when consumers call by telephone. If you are in business, you want to reach the broadest customer base possible and it’s difficult to condemn the practice even if it undermines the value of a common language.
But that’s a business decision and the expense is borne by the owner of the business, not the taxpayer. Private business has latitude to spend that money based on what it perceives is a calculated return.
Supporters also argue that the proposal addresses the diversity we have recognized in recent years. I, too, celebrate the many cultures we have in our state. The contributions made by those from all backgrounds are not in question. However, the value of a common language is that it unites rather than divides. In today’s world that is a huge positive.
Legislation that undermines the English language is ill-advised and should be rejected.