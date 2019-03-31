Fake news has taken on a new meaning with the advent of fake meat.
Gov. Kristi Noem signed into law a bill requiring that a product labeled “meat” must really be meat and not a vegetable or lab-produced product.
It is sad that it has come to this.
I’m reminded of the upside down world of Alice, as in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
To quote the heroine of that 1865 novel: “If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is because everything would be what it isn’t.”
Alice should live in our world.
Is labeling a big deal? It could be if consumers are intentionally confused.
Rep. Carl Perry, a Republican from Brown County, said the bill simply makes it unlawful to purposely mislead consumers.
“If it’s fake meat, you can’t say it’s meat,” he said.
The measure, SB68, was one of those rare proposals that brought lawmakers together regardless of gender, party or food preference. The measure breezed through with nary an opposing vote. Refreshing. But also unsurprising given the importance of livestock production in the Rushmore State.
The new law seems clear enough – a food product is misbranded if it represents a product as meat (think veggie burger) but it doesn’t come from an animal.
Actually, misleading labels aren’t a new issue. How long have consumers been buying “ham” that was, in fact, turkey?
Or purchasing milk that doesn’t come from a cow?
Call me traditional, but I liked it better when words could be trusted to define what they historically meant instead of, as Alice would say, what they aren’t.
Cattle producers have seen what has happened to the dairy industry where sales have declined while soy has risen. How much of this is because of labeling confusion or vegan rejection of anything animal is hard to say. I personally prefer real milk, but the issue today isn’t my personal tastes, but the importance of preserving word meanings.
Want a real definition of “milk” from someone who knows? Dr. Ann Macrina, a senior instructor at Penn State, says this:
“The USDA’s legal definition of milk is, ‘The lacteal secretion from a cow.’ In theory, anything that does not meet that definition should not be called milk.”
Meat, milk, and burgers aren’t just the concern of South Dakota lawmakers. Missouri recently passed a law making it illegal to label non-meat products with meat-like names. “Veggie burgers” under the new law would qualify as “fake news.”
This battle of words and their meanings has engulfed some other states, too, primarily those like South Dakota where livestock is important.
From a freedom of speech standpoint, livestock advocates are feeling some pushback. The Good Food Institute, for example, isn’t a fan of beef, pork or chicken, and argues that “veggie burgers” don’t confuse anyone and instead shows consumer enlightenment, particularly as it relates to the care and treatment of animals.
Still, from a consumer perspective – as well as clarity and accuracy – it would be better if soy and almond producers found another word besides “milk” to identify their products.
Remember the big city youth who, when asked where milk came from, replied: “The grocery store.”
Those of us from rural America thought this was humorous, but dairy farmers and meat producers have a right to protect words that define their livelihood.
The vote from this corner is to preserve the word “meat” as coming from livestock, “milk” as the liquid from cows and goats, and “burgers” from Burger King. Or is it McDonald’s?