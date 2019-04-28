To a 12-year-old acolyte, the communion liturgy at the Episcopal Church seemed interminable.
We spent most of our time on our knees, interrupted only by the duties of assisting the priest celebrate the Lord’s Supper.
Helping prepare the bread and wine and moving the Bible from the Epistle side to the Gospel side of the altar provided welcome relief to the painful attitude of prayer.
Father MacBeth, the kindliest of men, presided at Holy Communion, Morning Prayer, funerals and baptisms. He also led our confirmation class. Despite the rigors of acolyting, my memories of the small Chamberlain church are positive, but upheaval was on the horizon.
I left the Episcopal Church in the late 1960s. It had changed, and I was unable to change with it. I’m not sure of the sequence, but the revision to the 1928 Book of Common Prayer, reducing its graceful, poetic language to common prose, tested not only my loyalty but awakened me to how politics inhabits and infiltrates organized religion.
Then there was the church’s move toward a pro-choice stance, support of same-sex marriage and gay clergy. Its political activism, evidenced by the church funneling large sums of money to sometimes violent groups, had set a new course.
Clearly, the church had veered left, leaving me and many parishioners disillusioned. Hundreds of thousands fled the pews, seeking spiritual support elsewhere. Many quit going to church altogether.
A number of establishment churches in America have gone through a similar tortured process involving controversial cultural issues. The ELCA Lutheran Church experienced it a decade ago, splitting many congregations and often leaving financial and spiritual hardship in its wake. Longtime members left to join other churches or start new ones.
Now it is the Methodists’ turn.
In February, the nation’s largest mainline church voted to support a traditional plan that bans the ordination of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pastors and same-sex marriage.
You have free articles remaining.
The victory was a narrow one, and an Associated Press account said that a majority of U.S. delegates actually opposed the traditional plan and favored the LGBT friendly option. However, the delegates from Africa, the Philippines and conservatives from the U.S. carried the day.
Liberals were dissatisfied with the outcome, just as traditionalists would have been had the vote gone the other way.
I attended a Methodist informational meeting to try to find out what’s ahead for Methodism in Rapid City, and learned that the General Conference in May could change the direction of the church or accelerate a split.
It is a sad state of affairs and an unavoidable crisis for the 7 million Methodists in the U.S. The relentless insistence on change by liberals, forcing unacceptable cultural values on traditionalists, likely will result in the disintegration of the Methodist Church as we know it.
Those who believe Scripture supports their traditional view on moral matters rightly find compromise nearly impossible.
I’m reminded of other segments of our society today.
Congress is so badly divided it can agree on little. Polls show that division also besets the nation as a whole. Our nation was fractured over the Vietnam War, and even worse, during the Civil War.
I’d like to be optimistic but tend to agree with Greg Kroger, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City.
“The United Methodist Church will most likely be unable to resolve the current impasse on matters of human sexuality and remain a unified denomination,” Kroger said.
“With inspired wisdom and genuine respect for one another, United Methodists need to create the means for the amicable formation of new and distinct Methodist bodies.”