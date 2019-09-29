Words matter.
Just ask the principals in the “riot boosting” case involving the state of South Dakota and its opponents.
The state Legislature last session passed two laws that it hoped would prevent the $38 million in damage that North Dakota experienced because of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said the protesters left behind “a spoiled environment and a vast quantity of dangerous waste, garbage and debris that had to be cleaned up by the state at considerable cost.”
Consequently, the South Dakota Legislature approved laws that would act as a deterrent to extremist acts – in contrast to peaceful protest – and also establish a mechanism to pay for damages.
The move in part grew out of a growing frustration with lawlessness in the name of our constitutionally protected right to free expression. It wasn’t just the North Dakota example. Television news shows us deliberate property destruction in major cities across the nation when there is perceived police brutality or unfair treatment based on race, or even when the wrong sports team wins a championship. Cars are overturned, windows smashed and buildings are burned.
It’s unacceptable, and the laws produced by Gov. Noem and state legislators were designed to protect the state and its taxpayers from what occurred in North Dakota.
Not surprisingly, the laws were challenged by Dakota Rural Action and others and earlier this month, federal Judge Lawrence Piersol ruled mostly in favor of the plaintiffs and against the state.
Too vague, the judge said. The language was “overbroad,” he wrote in ruling that the laws violated the First and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Specifically, the judge said that if protesters “direct” violent conduct, that’s a punishable offense. But to “advise, “encourage” and “solicit” is not against the law because those actions are protected by the First Amendment.
It is a distinction that’s not always obvious. Words can be tricky. To most of us, the use of the word “encourage” can mean much more than suggestion. For example, if someone were to say -- “Why don’t you go ahead and torch that building?” -- the person speaking, according to the court, is protected by the First Amendment and isn’t culpable.
The ruling doesn’t mean that those destroying public or private property can’t be held accountable. But, according to Judge Piersol, those who encourage destruction of property, advise others to do it or solicit bad activity, can’t be prosecuted.
In addition to the goal of preventing property damage by violent protest, Gov. Noem said that the new laws would help stop out-of-state billionaires from funneling money into South Dakota and “encouraging” acts furthering their agenda. The judge objected to that goal, saying people in all states have First Amendment rights. Of course they do, but do they have the right to promote costly destruction under the guise of free speech?
In reading the ruling, I thought the judge’s written comment on the impact of his decision was illuminating indeed:
“The harm to the defendants in granting the injunction is slight,” he wrote. “The injury to movants (those bringing a motion) in not granting the preliminary injunction is substantial.”
Actually, no. The millions of dollars in damage and cleanup in North Dakota is not in question. It’s there for all to see and this state must find a way to prevent that kind of damage without infringing on the right to peacefully protest. Judge Piersol’s ruling could be overturned on appeal, or the Legislature could pass new legislation that is more narrowly written.
Either way, the goal of protecting property rights -- and free speech — is essential.