It’s easy to find Brock Greenfield in a crowd.
Or on the floor of the state Senate.
At 6 feet 4 inches and close to 300 pounds, Senate President Pro-tem Greenfield is a physical as well as a political presence.
He appeared recently in Rapid City at the invitation of the Pennington County Republican Women. His topic? “Stolen Motherhood: The War on Women.”
Abortion has been all over the news, largely because of the laws passed in Alabama and Georgia that nearly eliminate any legal abortions. I wanted to hear what Greenfield — a former executive director of South Dakota Right to Life in 2005 and on the forefront of the abortion debate for decades — had to say.
Turns out he was cautious about what the Legislature may do, saying that South Dakota already has a stringent abortion ban on the books.
“If the Alabama law is upheld, and Roe is not overturned, we’d pass something right away,” he said.
The only abortion provision made by the Alabama law, which would take effect this fall unless it is blocked by legal challenge, is if an extreme medical need for the mother’s life is in evidence. There is no exception for rape or incest.
Nor is Dale Bartscher, executive director of South Dakota Right to Life, in any rush to craft a law similar to Alabama’s, in part because of the progress the state made during the recent legislative session.
“2019 was a banner year for Right to Life advocates,” he said. “Eight pieces of legislation strengthened the pro-life cause in South Dakota.”
Bartscher doesn’t know if South Dakota Right to Life supports the Alabama law, saying his organization’s mission is to “protect all life.” He said that the issue will be discussed by the Right to Life board of directors.
South Dakota voters in the past have supported restrictions on abortions, but not, as indicated by a 2006 vote, a total or near-total ban.
Would South Dakota voters today support even stronger anti-abortion laws?
“I would hope so,” Bartscher said.
The recent New York state law that revokes medical care for babies born alive after botched abortions may have energized pro-lifers, who point out that since the landmark Roe v. Wade was upheld in 1973, 60 million abortions have been performed in the United States.
For me, one of the most interesting points Greenfield made during his presentation was how even exceptions for rape and incest are wrong. He illustrated this by telling the story of Rebecca Kiessling, Mary Payne and Robert Bennett.
“These people have become friends of mine,” he said. “They were all conceived in rape. Robert is different from Rebecca and Mary, though, in that he was conceived in a father-daughter rape.
“While the manner these people came into being was less than desirable, each of these people is a normal, vibrant human being with a family who loves him or her.”
Unfortunately, he said, each has been stigmatized by the notion that they are somehow less human or less worthy of living because of how they were conceived. I had to think about that and have been thinking about it a lot since he said it. As a pro-life voter, I always supported the three exceptions that are common. Now, I’m not so sure, though I would still want the mother’s life protected if in jeopardy.
Abortion has been one of our nation’s most divisive issues for decades. That won’t change, but what does seem to be changing for the better is a growing awareness that abortion should be extremely rare, not merely a form of birth control.