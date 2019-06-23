Henry, 6, was waiting in line for his baseball jersey when the coach asked him what number he wanted.
Henry turned to me, a questioning look in his eyes.
Tell the coach you want number 7, I whispered.
“Number 7 it is,” said Elaina, his coach.
Her assistant was standing nearby and asked what was special about number 7.
“The best baseball player of his era wore number 7,” I said.
The coach, probably in his 20s, glanced at me quizzically.
“Mickey Mantle,” I said.
“Oh, I’ve heard of him,” said the assistant coach.
May 4 dawned crisp but clear, perfect for opening day ceremonies for Canyon Lake, Harney and Rushmore little leagues. Timberline’s ceremony was the following Saturday.
After the National Anthem, Mayor Steve Allender threw out the first pitch and it was a good one, a shade high but over the plate.
Later, all the teams congregated in the outfield awaiting introductions, and parents, grandparents and friends beamed with pride from the bulging stands.
As one who has watched Rapid City baseball from afar until I moved here two years ago to be closer to eight grandkids, I always wondered why baseball remained so vibrant out here when it has struggled in other areas.
I figured part of it was because of the amazing success the program has registered over the years. If you are interested in baseball in South Dakota, you know that Post 22 won the national championship in 1993. Let me repeat that: national championship. Rapid City. And 42 state titles.
Good baseball can be found across our state, but Rapid City is special and Melanie Cruse explained why.
Cruse, president of Canyon Lake Little League, knows something about baseball. Her dad, Duane Bunkowske, played for Post 22 in the late 1960s and early ’70s and was on the first Post 22 World Series team.
“We have a longstanding tradition of great baseball,” she told me recently over coffee. “Having two Legion programs and four little leagues, which feed into the Pony League — I think the competition is good.”
On a recent Sunday I watched the Hardhats lose 6-5 to Bozeman, Mont., in the Veterans Classic. Rainy weather forced fans to make a tough decision: Do I need to find my umbrella or wait out the pesky squalls?
Regardless of the score, it was a good game and those watching it appreciated the effort by the Hardhats, who struggled early but have found their stride as the season wears on.
Legion baseball — and the younger teams — is baseball at its best, at its purest. No showboating. No stepping out of the batter’s box after each pitch to adjust a batting glove. No political statements. No trash talking. It’s about hitting, pitching, fielding and sportsmanship.
As I looked around Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, I saw a great place to play and watch baseball. It’s the same at Pete Lien Field, where Post 320 plays.
“The facilities are the nicest fields in the region, if not the state,” Melanie said, referring to the array of diamonds that serve more than 2,000 kids in the summer programs.
The season is rolling on and Rapid City baseball deserves the many accolades it has received. I was reminded of a line from one of my favorite baseball films, “Field of Dreams.” Ray Kinsella is the film’s central figure. His dad asks him if the baseball diamond backed by corn in the outfield is heaven. Ray answers him by saying it’s Iowa.
If you live in South Dakota and love baseball, it’s Rapid City.