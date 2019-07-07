Rapid City Area School Superintendent Lori Simon recently pitched the importance of the upcoming school bond issue at the Black Hills Forum & Press Club.
She touched on some issues even more interesting than the pocketbook challenge of a $250 million expenditure for new schools and deferred maintenance.
Two examples: She said that 70 percent of students report they are affected by depression or anxiety and she attributed some of this to the “negative impact of social media.” The students are constantly looking at their phone because they don’t want to be left out. It’s almost like an addiction, she said, and added that “cyberbullying is real and we are seeing far too much of it.”
She didn’t mention the study that says looking down at your cellphone can also cause “text neck,” or pain in the upper back and spine.
Simon also talked about a severe teacher shortage, particularly in the fields of math, science and special education. The problem is exacerbated by the flood of “baby boomer” retirements and fewer young people going into teaching.
“Teachers are not feeling valued,” she said.
Since South Dakota lawmakers in 2016 endorsed a half-cent increase in the state sales tax, which was primarily dedicated to teacher pay, I asked her to elaborate.
She said the pay increases have helped, but there were many years with no pay increase, plus, she said, teaching is “hard work.”
She’s right about that, of course. It’s not only challenging, but requires extraordinary dedication. I supported the state sales tax hike for teacher pay because I believe there is no work more important to our society. However, based on my many conversations with teachers over the years, I would add another reason why young people are shying away from the public classroom: lack of support by parents and administrators.
OK, I’m showing my age, but there was a time when a teacher’s directive, or discipline, was law. If a student acted up, most parents assumed their kid wasn’t perfect and deserved the punishment. Not only that, but the administration backed up the teacher. That has changed, at least in some districts, and acts as a disincentive to go into teaching.
Those issues aside, Rapid City school district voters are pondering a $250 million request that will be decided on Sept. 17 unless the school board delays the vote. A much bigger number of $480 million was considered by the Facilities Task Force, but after review that figure was scaled back. Additional bond issues may not be needed, said David Janek, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, because of the ongoing retirement of current debt.
I favor spending money on education. About half of this state’s general fund is used for that purpose. I looked at my Pennington County tax bill and noted that nearly half of my property taxes go to the school district, which is typical across South Dakota. But here’s what may be a surprise: The tax levy on homes for Rapid City schools is lower than in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Brookings and the Douglas districts.
I’m not deliriously aflutter about a tax hike if voters approve it because property taxes will go up $1 for every $1,000 of property valuation. However, the money will be well spent on three new elementary schools, rebuilding two middle schools, Stevens High School renovations and other upgrades.
It’s a lot of money, but there are 14,000 students in the district and 1,800 employees.
I could easily name a number of places where government spending should be reduced, but the education of our kids isn’t one of them.