I’ll be thinking of my friend, Bob, tomorrow on Memorial Day.
He and I roomed together at Northern State College. He was a business major and the practical part of the partnership.
A true pragmatist and detailed in his approach to everything, his black 1958 Chevy always started — even when it was 30 below — and he was never late to class. His personal habit of tidiness and a liking for tranquility made him a perfect roommate.
As an English major, I tended toward books but mirrored Bob’s need for a streamlined, uncluttered lifestyle: No empty beer cans on the countertops.
It was a carefree time in the late 1960s in South Dakota colleges. Whatever protests might occur against the Vietnam War were mild compared to the universities back East. Our primary concern was passing our coursework, having enough money for gas, and food in the refrigerator.
One weekend when the cupboard was bare, we drove home to Chamberlain. Bob picked up his .22 rifle and we headed to a pasture that my family owned and where I nearly always saw deer, regardless of the season. Bob easily shot the largest one. We field-dressed it and threw it in the trunk. We ate venison for a couple of weeks and laughed about the experience all the while.
In 1968, Bob graduated and, sure enough, Uncle Sam’s invitation for a physical arrived in the mail. Bob took it stoically, and it was six months before our paths crossed again. During Christmas break, by coincidence, Bob and I ended up on the same airplane. He was dressed in his Army uniform. On the outside, he appeared to be the same trim, all-American boy that I knew. On the inside, though, he was different. His speech was clipped, expressionless, and I saw no evidence of the dry sense of humor he displayed in college.
Then he said some words to me I’ll never forget: “Whatever you do, don’t get drafted.” Better to enlist and pick your area, he emphasized. Obviously, he was distressed about his imminent tour of duty.
A few weeks later, he shipped out, during the worst of the war. His letters home were revealing. Some excerpts:
— “The communists here are obliging Nixon on his troop pullback by reducing military confrontations. Instead, they are using terrorism again. . and they are putting a tremendous priority on infiltrating the Saigon power structure.”
— “Phew, I talked to a friend I went through basic with yesterday. He is stationed at Long Dinh. He says it is a real bad place. The lifers hassle them a lot and there are guys there using and hooked on heroin. . .”
Bob Steckelberg returned from his tour of duty. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and a Purple Heart. But he was wounded beyond repair emotionally. For the next 22 years, he suffered from what the VA Hospital at Fort Meade diagnosed as paranoid type schizophrenia.
He was in and out of the hospital constantly, but one day after he got off the Thorazine he told his family that he didn’t want to be drugged into submission.
“I’m not going to hurt anyone,” he said.
Tragically, Bob didn’t include himself in that promise.
On Oct. 15, 1993, he drove to a remote area near a reservoir. His body was found where a creek entered the reservoir, his .22 caliber survival rifle nearby.
I’ll be thinking of you, Bob, on this Memorial Day and about what you gave to your country.