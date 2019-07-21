During his long career, South Dakota’s George McGovern represented the “progressive” wing of the Democratic Party.
Despite that, he won repeated elections in a mostly Republican state, though after his bid to become president of the United States in 1972 his progressive ideals came into sharper focus.
One of the starkest examples was a $1,000 tax credit for every American citizen. At the time, it was criticized by his opponents as creeping socialism, especially since it followed his call for a $6,500 income for families based on need.
Today, McGovern’s views seem restrained compared to what’s being advanced by his party’s progressive wing and its infatuation with socialism. Two examples: free college education and free medical care for all.
When Bernie Sanders ran in the Democratic primary in 2016, his socialist’s siren song was intoxicating — for some. But two things are often left out of the discussion. First, it is capitalism — not socialism — that has provided the funds for a myriad of programs designed to help the needy. Second, the cost of free health care and free college is a number so large that economists have difficulty estimating it and no one has suggested a realistic way to pay for them.
The price of new programs is especially relevant in light of our country’s $22 trillion debt and a projected $1 trillion deficit for the coming fiscal year.
Some may wonder how a nation that is so strong economically can be so far in debt. The answer is surprisingly simple. We spend more than we take in. One reason is a socialistic practice already deeply ingrained: redistribution of wealth. Uncle Sam takes a portion of your paycheck and then uses it to fund countless programs far outside of national security, infrastructure or essential federal services. Annually, for instance, Uncle Sam spends about $600 billion in grants, of which South Dakota receives about $1.6 billion.
The grants are popular in all the states because it feels like free money and politicians love sending out press releases announcing that a town is going to get $50,000 for a new fire station or $20,000 for mosquito control.
Big government is a certified trait of socialism. Candidates like Sanders and other progressives think more government programs are the answer for social ills. Small government is representative of free enterprise and capitalism. Unfortunately, the United States is on the former path and has been for decades.
Economics are one thing, national security is another.
One of the leading progressive voices these days is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. She’s been making headlines for months with her incendiary statements. To wit:
“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border.”
The accusation brought an immediate denial from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.
McGovern, a genuine WWII war hero, saw the importance of national security. In contrast, his party’s progressive wing today wants to defund and abolish ICE, which is desperately undermanned and underfunded in providing border security.
Still, not all Democrats are “progressives,” though it’s hard to make that discernment in the U.S. House, where moderates have fallen under Ocasio-Cortez’s spell. Back in South Dakota, even when McGovern and another South Dakotan, Hubert Humphrey, defined the leftist wing of the party, moderate voices could still be heard. One of those was Gov. Ralph Herseth; another was Rep. Frank Denholm. Herseth’s granddaughter, Stephanie, also was a moderate, except for her pro-choice stance, which ultimately was a key in her defeat by Kristi Noem.
I wonder what McGovern would think about where his "progressive" wing has taken the party today.