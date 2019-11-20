On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Humane Society of the Black Hills surpassed adoption numbers from the previous year. It wasn’t until Monday the front desk staff tallied the numbers and I heard a “woohoo!” make it back to my office.
By that October day we had completed 2,137 adoptions. During the entire year of 2018, we saw 2,133 adoptions. If this adoption trend continues for the remainder of 2019 (spoiler… it will), we’ll see another 590 animals in need adopted into great homes.
For me, that “woohoo” really made me step back and think.
It’s notable, surely, that the operation is growing. But in theory, we’d like to see fewer animals, not more, which is why we say “spay and neuter” more than is considered polite in normal conversations and it’s also the reason every animal that leaves the humane society will never participate in the creation of a litter.
Realistically, record-setting numbers at the shelter are only to be expected as our intake and adoption outcomes are trending similar to the growth in the area. Rapid City is growing both in its footprint and population that has increased about 7 percent from almost 68,000 in 2010 to more than 73,000 five short years later.
When we see numbers from the 2020 Census there will be similar population growth, I’d bet. The communities outside of Rapid City have seen similar growth, which means the population of our metropolitan area has also increased year to year. The development at Regional Health, Black Hills Energy and Ellsworth Air Force base will only drive more home sales, retail development and community activity. These are good times.
So how do the Humane Society of the Black Hills numbers stack up? Because we’re an open admission shelter (meaning if it comes to the door it comes in), total intakes have increased just as the surrounding communities have grown. For instance, in 2015, more than 4,800 animals came through the doors and three years later that number climbed to 5,200 — so, in the neighborhood of an 8 percent increase.
Adoptions at the humane society have shown steady and expected growth, too.
2017: 2,044 adoptions
2018: 2,133 adoptions
2019: 2,310 adoptions (as of Nov. 11)
I would have to dig deeper into the data to prove direct correlations between our growing human communities and growing animal shelter populations, but clearly there’s a relationship there and the shelter numbers will continue to trend upward.
When I started working for the Humane Society of the Black Hills years ago, I said a good day at work would be the day there was no more work to do — a day when the animals were all in good homes, when spay/neuter was so common there were no feral cat populations, and every dog was enjoying a car ride in the hills and not hanging out with us at the shelter.
That simple idea is still worthwhile, but it’s probably not attainable. Animal numbers will continue to climb, our communities will continue to develop as people continue to flock to what this area has to offer.
Bottom line is there’s still real work to be done. We’ll manage the way we have for the past 50 years with unbelievable community support and a crew at the shelter that believes in open doors, open arms and open hearts.
Kennel update
Hundreds of people donated to the Homes for the Holidays fundraiser last December to provide matching funds for the new dog kennels on the adopt side. The kennels are in and look fantastic. If you haven’t already, stop down and see what this amazing community made possible for the thousands of dogs we’ll see in the coming years.