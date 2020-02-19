Humane Society: March holds a special place for cats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We’ll have more information about the project and we’ll be reaching out for donations to help with this and cat care throughout the year so keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates. And believe me, we sincerely appreciate the support our communities show us.

Even though we’ll have a special focus on cats in March, we give special attention to cat management year-round. Primarily this is because of that 3,000 cats that will come in the door, about 2,000 of those will be brought in as strays. That’s a lot and there’s only one way to decrease that number: spay and neuter.

To help people get their cats spayed and neutered, we partner with All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in an income-based program call SNIP it. SNIP it is a popular program and is one piece of a big puzzle in efforts to reduce stray cat populations. Other pieces in that puzzle include the great work by Operation Pets, Inc., the Spay your Mama program right here at the Humane Society, and education and outreach to talk about the importance of spay and neuter.

No single effort is going to reduce the unwanted cat population and, even combined, these programs and efforts won’t get the entire job done. But we’ll keep trying, as will others, because it’s important for the cats and the community.