JOHNSON: A new tax season

As we all know by now, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted just about every part of life – federal government agencies are no exception. One of the most frustrating realities of this pandemic was the impact it had on IRS operations.

In the spring of 2020, the IRS was processing not only 2019 tax returns but the first round of Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) a.k.a. stimulus checks. However, in response to the pandemic and efforts to lessen the spread of the virus, much of the IRS workforce was required to work remotely, resulting in a lengthy pause in the IRS mail processing.

As of today, the IRS has started bringing more employees safely back into work, but they are still woefully behind. While we know the IRS managed to provide tax returns for the majority of 2019 filers and delivered over 100 million EIPs, not every eligible person has received their due payment.

The official 2020 tax filing window opens on February 12, 2021, so below are some tips to keep in mind:

• File 2020 taxes electronically. This ensures a quicker return and alleviates potential issues with paper returns getting lost or delayed.

• The sooner you file your 2020 returns, the sooner it will be processed.