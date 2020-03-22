JOHNSON: Economic impact of COVID-19

The Senate and House are working on a third comprehensive package that will focus on the economic impacts the pandemic has had on small businesses, individuals, and hard-hit industries, as well as additional health care resources. We need to ensure any phase three bill is fact-based, fiscally responsible, and helps not only big industries like the airlines and manufacturers, but smaller businesses that are being hit hard by this economic uncertainty. Most importantly, we need more tools to stabilize volatility in the ag economy. Our ranchers and producers were struggling before this pandemic and market conditions have only deteriorated.