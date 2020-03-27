JOHNSON: FAQ on COVID-19 federal help

Q: Will I receive a $1,200 check from the federal government to help with the economic stress of COVID-19?

A: Most likely, yes – if you make less than $75k a year individually or $150k as a couple and filed taxes in 2018, 2019, or have a Form SSA-1099 that the government can reference, you will receive a payment in a few weeks. Parents will also receive $500 per child. Social security beneficiaries are also eligible for the payment. Couples who file jointly will be eligible for up to $2,400. If your income exceeds one of the income thresholds, your tax rebate will be $5 less for every additional $100 of taxable income.

Q: I own a small business – can I get a loan? Am I eligible?

A: If your business is struggling from the COVID-19 outbreak, you may be eligible for different types of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans such as an Economic Injury Disaster Loan or a Paycheck Protection Loan. Businesses and 501(c)(3)s with less than 500 employees will likely be eligible. The SBA will offer loans at a low-interest rate, that may be partially forgivable, and that are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Contact the Small Business Administration, South Dakota District Office at 605-330-4243 or sba.gov/sd for more information.

Q: I own a small business and can’t pay rent. What will the Paycheck Protection Loan cover?