JOHNSON: Hit your targets?

“A managed forest is a healthy forest.” Bring up trees or forest management, and it’s more than likely you’ll hear that phrase. While politicians love to talk in clichés, this one hits the mark.

As of July, over five million acres of forest have burned across the country. Five million. 2022 is on track to be the worst fire year on record. Throughout the years, activists have worked tirelessly to give “forest thinning” a bad rap. The reality is, though, thinning conserves our forests for generations to come. South Dakota knows better than most states that excessive tree growth and overcrowding can cause serious harm and infestation.

The Black Hills National Forest is one of South Dakota’s treasures, but if you traveled there several years ago, you’d see a much different forest than you’ll see today. For years, the Mountain Pine Beetle infected more than 430,000 acres of forest, leaving millions of trees dead in its path.

Pine beetles thrive in an overly crowded forest - they crave density. So, to tackle the problem, federal, state, local governments, and private citizens joined together to determine the best course of action.

The federal government gets in the way far too often, but the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bill included categorical exclusions to allow the Forest Service to more quickly utilize certain practices to combat the pine beetle. Proper forest management practices, like tree thinning and controlled burning, played a key role in improving the resiliency of our forest.

Today, the Black Hills are recovering from the pine beetle outbreak, but this is not the time to take our foot off the gas. We must continue to push for and meet prescribed forest harvest targets to prevent further outbreaks of the pine beetle.

A change in administration comes with a change in policy – this is something we’ve seen a lot throughout the last year and a half, particularly in the forestry industry. The U.S. Forest Service is consistently behind on harvest targets. This uncertainty impacts more than just the health of the forest and has rocked the milling industry in my state.

Just last year, a sawmill in Hill City, South Dakota, was shut down due to a lack of timber availability from the Forest Service. This cost the small town of Hill City 120 jobs. In a town of just 1,000 people, this was a huge hit to their economy. Last month, the timber industry around the Black Hills took another hit when an additional mill announced they’d be curtailing operations due to uncertainty.

South Dakota’s mills have been faithful partners to the Forest Service for generations. But the uncertainty of lumber supply risks the longevity of our sawmills. When mills go away – or reduce hours – these workers have to find other jobs. Workers do not simply wait in the wings for when forest management becomes necessary again from an uptick in fires and bug outbreaks.

We’ve seen the devastation from a poorly managed forest in South Dakota firsthand – we don’t want to end up back where we started. I’m confident if the Forest Service and local communities work together, we can get back on track to ensuring our communities remain resilient from wildfires.